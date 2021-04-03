This week in history April 2, 1921: Railroad wants to end service

The United States submarine O-7 is seen aground on a sandbar 50 yards off Wilderness Point, Fisher’s Island, New York. The crew of 28 were taken off by naval tugs.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of April 2, 1921:

Colorado & Southern petitions to reduce service

Answering a hurried call, which was communicated by word of mouth and telephone, about 75 members of the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce and interested citizens attended a meeting at the county courthouse last Monday. The group planned ways and means to combat the Colorado & Southern Railroad’s petition to curtail service over to South Park.

Attorney Carl Kaiser spoke at some length, saying that there was no question that Breckenridge was willing to cooperate with the railroad company in any move that would be of mutual benefit. He emphasized the fact that the railroad was a necessity to the community, and the community was a necessity to the railroad. He suggested a committee be appointed to examine the company’s petition and deal with it in a fair and impartial manner.

Mining slows down at properties around Breckenridge

The Wellington Mines Co.’s property development is the chief employment of the mine force, yet no attempt has been made by the company to produce and ship for some months, owing to the low prices paid for zinc and lead ores and high freight and treatment charges.

The lessees of the Missouri lode on Shock Hill are ready to open up for extraction and shipment when the treatment and freight charges are lowered.

The Wilson lease on a block of the Brooks-Snider property, which was formerly worked by G.W. Morgan, has made a single carload shipment of silver ore since the first of the year. The ore has become rather difficult to work, as the comparatively flat vein dips below the floor of the tunnel and there is considerable quartzite waste overlying the ore that has to be removed in order to get at the rich silver.

Masque ball considered a success, 150 dress in costumes

A grand pow wow was held at the G.A.R. hall, with R. O. Williams, John Hylen, Charles Fletcher, Mrs. J. A. Theobald and Mrs. Gus Hallen acting as judges to select prizewinners at the annual festive dance.

Mrs. A. W. Miller won the first lady’s prize for her costume. In second were “Gold Dust Twins” Minnie Goldie and Cassie Cavanaugh, while Ben Sharp was awarded the first warrior’s prize. There were about 150 in costume, many of them in gorgeous and picturesque clothes.

