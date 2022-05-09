This week in history April 29, 1922: Power rates stay the same, mining looks up and farm robbery on the rise

Frank Fisher and Howard Detwiller are shown with their happy brides after an unusual wedding that was desired by May O’Keefe and Emma Cassidy. The bridegrooms thought of a ceremony off the steel pier at Atlantic City, so the party wore waterproof suits with waves sprinkling the benediction.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of April 29, 1922.

Public utilities denies power rate increase

The decision of the Public Utility Commission in the power rate case was handed down last week and it resulted in the refusal of the commission to grant the Colorado Power Co. any increase in rate. Local mining companies welcomed the decision, as it settles a question that has been hanging over their heads for some time.

The power company made an application for increase of rates about two years ago and later asked that a further increase be allowed. Barney L. Whatley took a prominent part in the case for all mining companies, and it was mainly through his efforts that the case was won.

The dredges in this county would have been the hardest hit had an increase been allowed. It is questioned whether or not they would have been able to continue operations.

Silver mining outlook brighter

The British Indian Office’s attempt to throttle silver has been met with defeat. A proposal to levy an import tax on silver brought into India and to provide a premium equal to the import tax on all silver shipments out of that country was rejected.

Improvement in the Indian situation resulted in higher silver prices. Sales in foreign silver were made at 66 cents, which is the highest price since Feb. 17. Shipments to London from New York continue in large volume. India is not only making many demands in London for silver, but is active in the New York market.

China is said to have been a seller in the London markets, but has been a buyer in New York.

Fake poultry cullers rob farmers of hens

Colorado State University’s extension services have received a warning to the effect that fake poultry cullers are swindling farmers in western Kansas and working their way toward the Colorado line.

The agent in Jewell County, Kansas said the fakers go to a farmer and offer to cull his flock for 1 cent a bird, providing he will sell them the culls at the market price. If the farmer agrees, the fakers — who seem to know poultry culling practices — make it a point to take the best layers and leave the culls.

One woman has lost 80 of her best hens as a result of the swindle and the hens she has left are not laying eggs. Farmers are advised to consult their county agent or the university’s poultry department and receive a free bulletin described the approved methods of culling.

Dillon road not yet passable for autos

The road to Dillon from Breckenridge has not yet been opened to car travel, although it is thought that a vehicle could make the trip at any time now. Last Sunday, Buster Marz drove his Ford opposite the forest ranger station above Dickey and encountered a snow drive that caused him to turn back.

The road is open to Dillon from the Colorado power station. Cars have also made the trip from Kremmling to Dillon during the past week, assuring an auto road along the lower Blue River to the Grand River.

Local news notes from all around Summit County