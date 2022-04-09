This week in history April 8, 1922: Smooth election this spring, cars become more popular and sickness spreads

Miss Sylva Thurlow of Philadelphia has never failed to win first place every year throughout her school life. This year she has been awarded a European scholarship at Bryn Mawr College.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of April 8, 1922.

Quiet Election Day in Breckenridge

No signs of liveliness were displayed in Breckenridge Tuesday for the annual town =election. There were no signs of activity or strife among the candidates for office and no one was around asking you to vote, and only those who felt that a decent showing in a town election was necessary for the reputation of the town took interest enough to vote.

When the polls closed, 67 votes had been cast.

Election Day was ideal in so far as the weatherman could give it, but the town was dead from within. The election judges spent the day in visiting, with not enough votes having been cast to makes the work interesting.

Autos now common sight on the streets

Another sign of spring has been in evident this past week with cars making an appearance on town streets, which in many places are very dry. The weather has been rather cold, but Kaiser’s Market has been making deliveries in a Ford truck the past few days.

Other car owners have ventured out around town, but the highways leading out of the main thoroughfares of the town are not opened sufficient to offer any inducement for the drivers to proceed very far from the center of town.

The snow was making a fast disappearance during the first part of the week, but for the latter half a cold snap has happened, with several attempts at another snowstorm. On Thursday night the thermometer registered zero, while yesterday it hovered around 30, being below freezing point at all times.

Quarantine placed on public gatherings

Upon the recommendation of Health Officer Dr. Condon, the town board Tuesday ordered a quarantine placed on all public buildings within the limits of Breckenridge. This stops gatherings in all public places, closing all pool and card games. The school will also be closed until further notice.

The closing also affects the theater and churches, as well as all lodge meetings and public gatherings of every description.

The reason for the quarantine was the spread of sickness during the past few weeks. People have become affected with severe colds, or the flu in many cases. The disease seems to spread very rapidly, going through families as the flu did a few years back.

While a number are considered very sick, none are considered serious, and no fatalities have resulted to date.

The ban is happening at this time to preventing the spread of disease any further if possible. It was thought that a couple of weeks would end the trouble and everything would again be allowed to open as before.

