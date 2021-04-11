This week in history April 9, 1921: Democrats win sweeping victory

A recent earthquake in Albania caused more than 200 deaths and destroyed 2,000 homes, making 18,000 people homeless.

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of April 9, 1921:

Only 214 votes polled in Tuesday election

The local Democrats proved themselves in the majority at the Breckenridge election held last Tuesday. The results showed a victory for the entire Democratic ticket, Mayor George Robinson received 102 of 214 votes counted.

Trevor B. Thomas, running for trustee on both tickets, was the high man, while James Canning and Andrew Francis came in next, respectively.

The day was a perfect one for an election, but the lack of interest was evident from the start with little effort made to get people to go to the polls.

Metal Miners’ Association discusses highway to Denver

At Thursday’s Summit County Metal Miners’ Association meeting, Mayor George Robinson said he wanted to rejuvenate the association and wake up Breckenridge and the county on various important topics, such as transportation. R.M. Henderson said he wanted the association to be a stronger organization since it was essential to towns and the county.

At the meeting, Mr. Boyd of Montezuma introduced the idea of a highway through Summit County that connects Leadville and Denver. He said that influential Leadville parties favor the road going through Mosquito Pass, which would take 225 miles and bypass Summit County. Boyd said Summit County commissioners favored Webster Pass and considered Loveland Pass.

County Commissioner Andrew Lindstrom added that a road over Tenmile Canyon would be a good option.

Residents to receive Summit County Journal for free

Because of the number of important topics paramount to all Summit County residents, this and the next several issues of The Summit County Journal are being distributed to everyone in various parts of the county for free.

The desire is that every member of the public will be informed of matters that are of vital interest to them. It is hoped that readers will carefully weigh the issues and act in accordance with mature judgment.

