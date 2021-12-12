This week in history Dec. 10, 1921: Community plans grand Christmas celebration, Kremmling power plant possible

Stepping off a passenger train going 60 miles an hour sounds like suicide, but railroad scientists are experimenting so that people can be transferred from switch trains to local trains.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 10, 1921:

A big Christmas set for every child in town

Three committees have been appointed, representing all the churches, to arrange for one grand Christmas celebration to be held in the new high school auditorium. The committees are collecting money that will be spent on decorating the auditorium and for a treat for the children.

All children, whether connected with any church or not, are to be treated exactly alike on the night of the celebration. Everybody in town will be counted on to help out and be present on Christmas Eve.

The school auditorium will also host an important gathering of the new parent-teachers organization next Thursday. Following the meeting, which includes the state superintendent of schools and the secretary of the Child Welfare Bureau, a public reception will be held with music and refreshments.

Kremmling may get power plant

The town of Kremmling may get a power plant if it loses the railroad. A filing has been made on the old hydroelectric power site following the same plan that was proposed several years ago.

A dam 230 feet high is proposed with a capacity of roughly 1 million acre-feet of water. No action has been taken by the federal power commission except to refer it to the geological survey for field examination and report.

The man who made the filing, William J. Barker, is the same person who brought suit to discontinue the Moffat road. If the project is built, the railroad would have to get out of the way, as their franchise would hold good over the power project. This could only be done by either junking the road or moving it to a different route over the Gore Range.

Cold snap this week

The coldest snap of the year to date visited Breckenridge this week. On one night the thermometer registered 16 below, while on two other occasions the mercury dropped to 14 below the zero mark.

The days were all very pleasant, with the cold spell disappearing with the rising sun. Very little snow covers the ground as yet, being barely 7 or 8 inches in depth. The ground is not frozen to any great depth, and the present fall of snow should act as a blanket in the protection of the water lines that usually suffer with an open winter.

A good comedy program at Eclipse tomorrow

Tomorrow’s program at the Eclipse promises to exceed three fine programs that have always been given at the movie theater. Besides the regular releases, a special Goldwyn comedy drama starring Jack Pickford will be on the program.

This comedy, entitled the Double Dyed Deceiver, should prove a laugh-provoker from start to finish. It has a very high rating among movie critics and it has proved to be a very popular show wherever exhibited.

