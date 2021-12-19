This week in history Dec. 17, 1921: Mining, ice going strong

The Summit County Journal wishes its readers a merry Christmas.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 17, 1921:

Warrior’s Mark strike still showing great specimens

County Treasurer Robinson made a trip to the Warrior’s Mark Mine last Sunday, and on his return he brought specimens of ore that would assay up to all expectations when the vein was first cut. The vein continues strong, and as a whole will assay in the vicinity of $1,000 per ton for a width of about 2 feet. Besides the high grade, the vein carries a 3-foot streak of tale that has given assays about 100 ounces in silver.

The new strike on the Warrior’s Mark is in the same line as a former pocket that gave values up to $17,000 per ton. The pocket cut at the present time is on the opposite side of the shaft from the old stope, and the vein is in virgin territory for several thousand feet. Local interests in the Warrior’s Mark Mining Co. are very enthusiastic over the future prospects of the company, and a good return is expected on the investment.

The ice harvest is on for Breckenridge sellers

Wes Yingling, Breckenridge’s ice merchant for the past many years, began the annual ice harvest this week. His ice pond near his home west of Breckenridge has frozen to a depth of about 16 inches, and a good solid cake of ice is turned out for the trade.

Many of the merchants have already filled their icehouses to capacity, and the others probably will be supplied next week. Mr. Yingling states that he has about three times enough ice to supply the present demand, the pond having been built to supply the whole town during the palmy days of the past.

Railroad hearing goes over reducing service

Arguments in the case of the Colorado and Southern versus The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce, in which the railroad company is asking curtailment of service on the passenger train to Leadville from Denver, were heard before the Utility Commission in Denver yesterday. Barney L. Whatley and C.A. Kaiser presented the chamber’s side of the argument.

The result of the hearing will not be known for several days, as much evidence has been presented in the case, which has to be reviewed by the commission.

Local news notes from all around Summit County