This week in history Dec. 24, 1921: Highway projects, cars and storms come to town

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 24, 1921:

Highway commission appropriates $49,000 for projects in Summit County

The budget was submitted to the governor last week to make recommendations for the highway commission for the next year. Summit County is to receive $49,000 for highway projects.

The first appropriation is for $34,000 and is to build a new highway near Project 28. A second appropriation of $15,000 is recommended for a new bridge near the Slate Creek school house. No appropriation has been recommended for the Holy Cross Trail.

Efforts have been made by various interests to block any new road over Loveland Pass and Shrine Pass to the Western Slope. All have to agree that this is the most direct way, but it appears that influences control the highway commission that are interested along other established routes, and a more direct rout, such as is offered over the Holy Cross Trail, is not wanted.

Car crosses Hoosier Pass Wednesday

E. D. Miller came in from Denver Wednesday evening, having crossed Hoosier Pass that day in his auto, assisted by a team from the local livery. Mr. Miller desired to bring his car to Breckenridge and he made the trip without much trouble.

This is probably the latest date that a car has ever come over this range. It isn’t so much because of the fact that there is a great deal of snow on the road at the present time, but there has been no occasion to keep the road open, as not enough cars cross the range this time of year.

Automobiles have been able to drive back and forth between Dillon and Breckenridge at any time, and the road was said to be in excellent condition. The Tiger Mines Co. has been carrying the mail each day between Breckenridge and Tiger on a car and also report no trouble with bad roads.

Bobbie Hullender fully recovers

Little Bobby Hullender, whom we reported having met with a very serious accident last week when he crushed his skull coasting on the Forman Hill, returned home from the hospital in Salida last Sunday.

He has almost fully recovered from his injury, which the doctors at the hospital claim was fortunate. Had the blow on the skull been a fraction of an inch on either side of the injury, it might have been the cause of more serious results.

No complications have developed and the young gentleman is out again, however, he states that hi is looking for a hill that is not fenced in.

Christmas storm appears Thursday evening

The weather man, anxious to give his earthly residents a Christmas present, could do nothing this year but order a real blizzard. To do otherwise would not be a change, as the past two weeks have witnessed the most ideal of weather.

On Thursday evening a snow storm started at about 6 p.m. and roughly 6 inches of snow fell, and it the blizzard blew drifts along the roads. It stopped snowing in about three hours, but the heavy wind continued on into yesterday. At this writing it is again snowing.

