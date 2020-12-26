This week in history Dec. 25, 1920: Man held up at gunpoint, ski club ready to deliver medals

As reported in the Dec. 25, 1920 edition of The Summit County Journal: Old negro folk, who were slaves in the South before the Civil War, are cared for by the government at Blue Plains home near Washington D.C. There they find rest and comfort. Many of them are past the age of 90.

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 25, 1920.

Arthur Ramsey is the target of hold-up

Last Saturday evening Arthur Ramsey was held up in his home and ordered to throw up his hands as he looked down the barrel of a six-shooter. It seems he cashed a check that afternoon, but instead of taking the money home as the would-be burglar thought, he took it to the bank.

Early Saturday evening the burglar entered his house near the Wellington road on High Street, ordered Ramsey to throw his hands up and demanded him to loan the burglar $50. Mr. Ramsey stated he had no such amount and turned over his pocketbook with about $7 or $8 in it to the man. This amount was rejected.

The matter is in the hands of Marshall Stuard and Sheriff Detwiler, but no clue is given as to the identity of the burglar at the present time.

Ski club is ready to deliver medals

Peter Prestrud, one of the leaders in the Summit County Winter Sports Club, was up in Breckenridge from Dillon Tuesday. He reported the club had finally managed to raise the money for the two gold medals awarded at the ski tournament last February and he had the medals with him. They are fine specimens of the goldsmith’s art.

One of them goes to Anders Haugen of the Summit County club, who broke the world’s record a second time at the meet with a ski jump of 214 feet. The other goes to Carl Howelson of Steamboat Springs, who made the most perfect jump of the meet and covered a distance of 200 feet in doing it.

Mr. Prestrud would like to see Breckenridge prepare a good ski course this winter as conditions are unusually favorable. He says the town of Tiger is busy preparing one, under the direction of Eyvind Flood.

Dillon is assured of another big tournament this winter, nothwithstanding the fact that Steamboat Springs is doing its utmost to improve its course with the hope of making it the equal of the Dillon course.

Eclipse Theatre installs new projector light

A new light was recently installed at the Eclipse Theatre and is attracting much attention. It is a very recent invention, making it possible to show the pictures by the means of an incandescent lamp, instead of with the old arc lamp.

The lamp is a 900 watt General Electric company make and is so powerful that one cannot face it without wearing protective glasses. With the new light, the coloring of hues that showed up under the old system has entirely been done away with and more uniform light is shown on the screen/

Owing to the special holiday program of big pictures at the theater this week, many people are able to notice the difference in showing the pictures. The new light is almost white and is very easy on the eyes.

Local news notes from all around Summit County