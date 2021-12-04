This week in history Dec. 3, 1921: Striking silver, Hoosier Pass storm, train service reduced

This editorial cartoon appeared in the Dec. 3, 1921, edition of the Summit County Journal.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 3, 1921:

$10,000 ore found on the Warrior’s Mark

A streak of ore about 8 to 10 inches in thickness and giving a value of about $10,000 per ton was opened last week on the 100-foot level of the Warrior’s Mark mine. This ore was encountered off from the Warrior’s Mark shaft.

The Warrior’s Mark mine is being operated by an eastern company in which local people are interested. County Treasurer George Robinson is resident of the company, and late County Assessor W.T. Keogh was also a heavily interested stockholder. The work has been under the direction of these local men, and much has been done during the past three years. Most of this development was done and a new tunnel on the property, which failed to produce any values. About three months ago, the old shaft was fitted up with a hoist and pumps and unwatered. A drift was started at the hundred-foot level, and it was at this point that the rich ore was encountered.

The Warrior’s Mark mine was well known during the former days of a silver boom in the West as being a phenomenal produce of rich silver ore. … Ofttimes the vein would produce pure silver.

Autos still travel over Hoosier Pass

Every year generally proves the exception, only sometimes the exception is on the wrong side of the ledger. However, this season is an exception as to the length of time that autos have been able to cross Hoosier Pass. Three cars this week have been able to make the trip over the range.

On Wednesday, A Buick came from the Park County side on its way down the Blue. This car crossed the range in a heavy snowstorm, but was able to make it unassisted. On Thursday, W.E. Barlow of Fairplay drove into Breckenridge with Charles Weaver, who was called home from Fairplay on account of the serious illness of his daughter. They were able to make the trip in a small Chevrolet, without any assistance excepting the shoveling out of a stretch of road just on top of that pass. The storm of the previous night continued all day Thursday, and a return trip to Fairplay started on Thursday proved impossible.

A large truck that had been engaged at Montezuma during the past summer on an ore haul from the Pennsylvania mine came into town Thursday evening on its way across the range. Both cars engaged a four-horse team and started out early Friday morning and made the trip without very much trouble. From all indications, since the heavy snowfall of the past few days, it is almost safe to predict that the cars yesterday will probably be the last to cross the Continental Divide at this point until next summer.

Daily train ordered for Silver Plume

Beginning last Thursday, the Colorado & Southern railroad will operate only one passenger train daily each way over the Clear Creek division to Silver Plume, Colorado, following a ruling Wednesday by the public utilities commission.

Under this order, the railroad is permitted to curtail its passenger service between Denver and Silver Plume to the extent of canceling one passenger train each way daily. The reduction was made on petition of the company here several days ago. Company officials declared the division operating expenses exceeded the income for 1920 by more than $174,000 and that a minimized service over the road would mean a saving of more than $3,205 each month.

This reduction of service goes into effect on orders of the commission immediately and will prevail during the winter months only.

