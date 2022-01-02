This week in history Dec. 31, 1921: Mining outlook good in spite of adverse conditions

Seen is one of the seven poison plants on the Texas border where all trains from Mexico are fumigated with deadly cyanogen gas to kill the destructive pink boll weevil whose home is Mexico.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 31, 1921:

Old silver bonanza revives, Warrior’s Mark is producing

The low prices for lead and zinc ores, with continued high cost of production with high freight and ore treatment charges, and falling prices for livestock, have materially decreased Summit County’s annual output. However, the production of silver was somewhat stimulated but the amount produced was not as large as expected.

The Warrior’s Mark Mines Co., organized several years ago by George Robinson and William T. Keogh of Breckenridge and Samuel Klous of Boston, Massachusetts, is a shining example of what persistence may accomplish in the reopening of Summit County’s former bonanza silver ore producers.

In November, a vein of high-grade silver ore was encountered which will probably sell for about $300 a ton. The new strike made is in virgin ground and may lead to a large deposit similar to that encountered at the surface west of the shaft in the early 1880s. The Warrior’s Mark is an olden-time producer that has come back.

Montezuma proves to be most active camp during 1921 in entire county

During the past year, the old camp of Montezuma proved to be the most active in Summit County. This was due to the fact that Montezuma is primarily a silver camp, and silver alone among all the metals was able to hold itself up during the recent mining depression. This was because of the operation of the Pittman Act, which fixes the price of $1 per ounce for American mined silver.

Montezuma mines produced about $85,000 to $90,000 during the past year. Many new operations were started and several of the older ones became shippers. The principal producer in the district was the Pennsylvania mine and mill, and this property kept two shifts hauling concentrates and ore to Keystone for several months during the past summer.

Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce wins case in railroad hearing

The public utilities commission handed down its decision in the case of The Colorado & Southern Railroad vs. The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday of this week and found that conditions have not changed materially since the last order, so that it did not deem it advisable to make the change.

The railroad made the plea of a great loss in operation, stating that a saving could be effected by allowing only three trains each week going each way. Evidence was brought to show that running only three trains a week over Boreas Pass would probably result in the road being tied up with storms and the people in this section would bee without train service most of the time.

The commission in announcing its decision made a point of this matter, showing that the curtailed service would mean that the railroad would most likely be blocked at Boreas, and that if they kept it open then the extra expense would more than offset any saving that could be effected by curtailed service.

