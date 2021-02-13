This week in history Feb. 12, 1921: Amateur ski jump tournament held in Dillon, mining looks good in Breckenridge this year

As reported in the Feb. 12, 1921 edition of The Summit County Journal: The mines on the lime contacts thus far developed near Kokomo have shown large bodies of ore in the lime. Other mines that have been developed on the intrusive porphyry dikes or fissure veins that run northwest and southwest and dip from 70 - 90 degrees show good silver, lead and gold values. The intrusive porphyry dikes or fissure veins have faulted the strain.

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Feb. 12, 1921.

Successful amateur ski tourney held at Dillon last Sunday

Last Sunday, the Dillon ski jumpers stage a ski tournament on their new hill for local jumpers, as a special inducement for bringing competition from the lower Blue ski fans. While only a couple of jumpers from down the Blue River showed up for action, and the boys expected from Breckenridge were unable to break through the heavy roads, the meet was nevertheless a big success and everybody seemed to have a good time.

As the Dillon boys have visited the Slate Creek slide several times, it was expected that quite a number of the Slate Creek skiers would return their visits and compete on the Dillon hill, but all but two of the Slate Creek fellows dropped out shortly before the day of the jump. Only Emil C. Wahlstrom and Nils Forslund from the Slate Creek club showed up. Both arrived on the ground early and began practicing and getting used to the hill.

The first prize, a gold watch chain, went to Ned Couch of Dillon with a score of 107 points. Another Dillon boy, Alva Miller, took the second prize set of cuff links with 103 points and Frisco’s James Giberson took third (and a watch fob) with 102 points. Slate Creek’s Wahlstrom carried home a stickpin for his fourth-place showing of 83 points.

After the contest was over and prizes given, a 2-pound box of candy was put up for the jumper who made the longest jump, stand or fall. Giberson took the candy with a jump of 56 feet, beating his nearest competitor by 6 feet.

Mining in Breckenridge promises to be big in 1921

It is probable that gold mining in the Breckenridge district will receive more attention this year than for the past decade. The United States, like all the nations of the world, requires gold — though its stock is probably larger than two-thirds of all the nations of Europe. Gold has to be mined.

The gold mines of Summit County, particularly those in Breckenridge are still here, and modern methods of gold recovery will again make this operation profitable when the present high cost of operating gold mines decreases.

A similar stimulus to gold production along the lines of the government’s purchase of newly-produced silver, would be a great inducement, lead to the increased production of gold and would increase the production of other ores with which gold is generally associated.

Dillon ski pictures at the Eclipse Theatre Monday

As many people did not see the Dillon ski pictures when shown at the Eclipse Theatre last spring, the management has arranged a return showing of the reel Monday evening. This picture, made at Dillon, shows the record jump made by Anders Haugen, and also gives a view of the jumpers as the leave the slide, and views along the jump to the landing. It also shows the Dillon hill, which is conceded to be the best hill in the country for record jumping.

The ski pictures were made at Dillon last year at a great cost, and are the first pictures ever made in Summit County. This year the tournament will again be screened and an addition made to this reel.

Local news notes from all around Summit County