This week in history Feb. 19, 1921: Boxing brings a crowd, slow delays trains
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Feb. 19, 1921.
American Legion post ’smoker’ awakens fistic interest
The American Legion’s Blue Valley Post No. 17 gave a “smoker” last Saturday evening, and no one who attended has been found to say they didn’t get their money’s worth. The G.A.R. Hall was filled to overflowing and, after the fistic bouts were concluded and the floor cleared, the majority of the audience remained for several hours of dancing to the music of the orchestra. The Breckenridge Concert Band furnished the music throughout the event.
It had been rumored for some time that the biggest boy in school was going to “clean up” on the schoolmaster, and the legion proceeded to make sure the match up pulled off in the ring. Davey “Slugging Pete” Meade and Schoolmaster Green, “the Gobs’ Own,” settled their differences in the roped square. Meade had the best of the scrap from the first, having the teacher scared from his reputation of having licked every kid in the neighborhood. Green danced around the deck so much that he got out of breath and then Meade had him where he wanted him.
The main event of the show was a four-round go between Pinky “Young Dempsey” Jones and Sed. “Young Willard” Yeats. Jones weighted in at 152 pounds and Yeats came in at 142. Jones had a vicious short-arm punch and hook and his coolness and fast fighting wore Yeats down until the bell at the close of the fourth round, when he appeared to be in no condition to go on again.
Two fires occur during past 2 weeks in Breckenridge
Last Saturday, a fire alarm was sounded and a fire was found at the Milne house on Ridge Street. The house had been unoccupied and the water pipes were frozen. Mr. Milne, thinking that building a fire in the kitchen range would thaw the pipes, built a big fire, came downtown to get a wrench and the fire caught the roof near the chimney. It was quickly discovered and the first to arrive on the scene were able to put it out by carrying ice and snow. Damage from the fire was estimated to the extent of $75.
Yesterday, at about 3 p.m., a second alarm was sounded. The fire this time was on the roof of the house occupied by P. R. Johnson and owned by R. W. Foote. The fire evidently started from the chimney, but the fire hose was unneeded again, being put out by means of extinguishers and a garden hose. Damage in this instance is estimated at about $200.
Train service on Colorado & Southern tied up by snow drifts
Train service between Denver and Leadville on the Colorado & Southern Railroad was at a standstill Wednesday due to the heavy drifting of snows along the road during the blizzard last Tuesday night. Wednesday’s train left Leadville on time, but returned several hours later, having been unable to proceed more than 4 miles along the route.
An attempt was made to clear the road with a flanger plow, but the drifts were so deep that it was said the flanger could not have been pushed through by a dozen locomotives.
A rotary plow working from the Como end arrived in Breckenridge Wednesday afternoon and left for Leadville about 3 p.m. Service resumed as usual on time the next day.
Local news notes from all around Summit County
- Judge O’Brien of Fairplay arrived in Breckenridge Monday to take charge of Judge D. W. Fall’s court in the matter of hearing the will of the late John Beasley. The judge expected to return home Tuesday, but late trains and blockades prevented his going until Thursday.
- C. O. Secrest of the Internal Revenue office attended to business in Breckenridge Monday and Tuesday, offering assistance in filing 1920 income tax schedules. He left for Dillon on Tuesday afternoon to attend to the wants of Dillon taxpayers for the next two days.
- All of Tiger is agog with anticipation of the future saxophone sextet, which will make its appearance in about a month.
- Mr. Charles Campbell his charge of the Montezuma post office while Billy Smith is taking his vacation.
- Rumors say the Silver Tip Mine near Montezuma has “struck rich metal” and cabins and other conveniences for workmen will be put at the mine as soon as weather will permit.
- The many friends of Johnny Laskey down the Blue River will be glad to know he is able to be out of the hospital and expects to be home soon.
