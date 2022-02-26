This week in history Feb. 25, 1922: Mine layoffs, railroad traffic falls, avalanche blocks train

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Feb. 25, 1922:

Royal Tiger makes reduction in force

The Royal Tiger Mines company has curtailed the forces employed at the property. Only four men will be left on the payroll, according to a decision reached by the officials of the company this week. Conditions of the metal market are evidently the cause of the reduction of force. No definite statement can be given out as to the possibility of the company resuming operations in the near future, but it is expected that by summer, a full force will be employed in both the mine and mill. The mill has only recently been enclosed and some of the machinery set in place. It is not yet ready for operation.

Railroad traffic fell off 23% in past year

Railroad traffic fell off in 1921, 23.3% compared to 1920 — the biggest drop in American railroad history. And the year 1920 was none too good. The number of tons of freight carried 1 mile in the year 1921 was 104,390,000 tons less than in 1920.

This shows that merely raising railroad rates does not solve your railroad problem. You must have brains as well as control of government to make railroads pay.

Trains blocked again on Monday

With the usual storm over Sunday and no trains running, according to the recent order adopted by the railroad company, people along this end of the South Park branch of the railroad enjoyed the pleasure of again going without train service this week.

No. 71, starting out from Leadville on Monday morning, was unable to get beyond Mile Post 124 near Wheeler, having encountered a slide, at that point said to have been 200 feet long and upwards of 10 feet deep. That evening, a second slide occurred at Curtain. The passenger train from Denver on Monday came as far as Dillon, from which point it returned the next morning.

The rotary plow left Como early Tuesday morning and was able to reach Leadville that evening, thus allowing the westbound train from Denver on Tuesday to go through to Leadville and return Wednesday on schedule time, again opening up the road for the week. The rotary came through Breckenridge on its return trip to Como at about 6 o’clock Wednesday evening.

An appeal for Summit County

It is not much of an admission on the part of anyone to state that it appears that Summit County is almost ready to release its grasp on life. Much of this pessimism is due to the fact that the people themselves are about to give up hope and cannot see the signs that are already appearing on the horizon that would indicate that a brighter day is soon to appear.

The people of our community have it within their own power to solve their problems. Nature has presented them with all the fundamentals, and it will only required a united effort on the part of all our citizens to make Summit County one of the brightest spots in the West. Our resources are here, scenery unsurpassed in all the West greets us on all sides awaiting only the opportunity of being presented with something worthwhile.

To obtain the benefits of all this will mean more than to sit around and tell of how hard the times are, and complain about our fellow citizens and officers for not doing this or that. It will rehired earnest effort, and without this effect we are lost. In Breckenridge, we are thankful that there are still some left who are willing and ready to make the supreme effort to put us to the front.

Local news and notes from around Summit County: