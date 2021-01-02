This week in history Jan. 1, 1921: Industry keeps county profitable in 1920
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 1, 1921.
Mining operations good in 1920, despite late-year slowdown
Mining in Summit County during the first half of the year was considerably more profitable than during the past six months, as lead and zinc prices slowly fell — causing several producers to cease production. The U.S. government’s standard price upon silver produced in the United States helped the silver producers somewhat, though the smelters’ advance in treatment charges, bullion shipment charge and high freights kept silver producers out of the “excess profits” class.
Gold dredging showed a considerable falling off in output, owing partly to working poorer ground that had been left when the “old channel” was previously dredged and lost time due to breakdowns and repairs.
There has been practically no unemployment of labor in Summit County, and many of the mines were really short of help.
Agriculture products showed mostly good returns for 1920
In agriculture, hay, eggs, butter, cream and poultry all brought high prices. A large crop of potatoes, turnips and others promise remunerative returns, while cattle feeders all report losses cause by lower prices of meat.
Lumber has maintained a good price during the year and the production of railroad ties was larger than in 1919.
Montezuma anticipates an active summer in 1921
It is reported that a New York City brokerage firm had an engineer in the Peru and Snake river mining districts for six weeks examining mines and prospects. Since making his report, a large number of options have been taken that call for payment on June 1.
Aged pioneer of Summit County dies in Arizona
John Beasley, a prominent, popular and successful ranchman of the lower Blue for more than 30 years, and, as such, a valued citizen of Summit County, died in Arizona on Christmas Eve, and was buried there a couple of days later.
That was the sad report brought to Breckenridge on Thursday by Mr. Beasley’s nephew, George “Timberline” Keplinger, who came here to ascertain the conditions of his uncle’s affairs.
Mr. Beasley, who was approaching the age of four-score years, sold his ranch a few miles below Dillon to S. Baron only a couple of years ago. Since then, he spent some time with an old friend in Florida. The past few months, up to three weeks ago, he spent in Dillon. Then we accompanied Clint Fry to Arizona in the hope of getting rid of a severe cold. Evidently it was too late.
Local news notes from all around Summit County
- Who said Santa Clause never played favorites? While in other houses he just left dolls, he sure favored Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Ohler at noon on Christmas day with a lusty, bright-eyed, smiling baby daughter.
- All children buying admission tickets to the Eclipse Theatre next Friday night will receive three photos from one of the plays recently given at the theatre. These photos are from the set used to advertise the play and are mostly works of art.
- Mr. and Mrs. John Custer returned to Breckenridge on Friday of last week. They did not like the town of Rifle as well as they had expected, and admit that Breckenridge is hard to beat. Mr. Custer had gone into partnership with Julius Butcheck in a machine-shop and garage in Rifle.
