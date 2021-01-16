This week in history Jan. 15, 1921: Road proposed over Loveland Pass, moving pictures to be made in Breckenridge
Proposed road over Loveland Pass receiving recognition
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 15, 1921.
While the grand opportunity to construct a fine automobile highway over Loveland Pass has been recognized for many years by Summit County locals, the outside support of this project has been lacking and not enough influence could be brought to bear to get any definite plan on its building.
Recently, the Metal Mining Association of Colorado took the matter up, and also the Leadville Chamber of Commerce, which appointed a special committee on the Loveland Pass highway. Now a meeting of the commissioners of all counties directly or indirectly affected by the proposed routes has been called for next Tuesday afternoon in Denver.
Lake County has almost finished the new road from Leadville to Climax, and intends to finish it this spring. Summit County would then be required to open up a good highway to connect to the new Lake County road and continue it from the forks of the Snake River Valley at Delker’s ranch to the top of Loveland Pass.
Counties on the east side of the range have been very enthusiastic over this proposed route for several years and will no doubt complete their end of the project. As planned, it will shorten the distance from the Western Slope to Denver by 65 miles.
Several of the Breckenridge people interested in the promotion of skiing and other outdoor winter sport started the preliminary organization of a ski association this week. It is the desire of this new organization to hold a winter sports carnival in Breckenridge later this season, and also add any interest possible to the ski tournament to be held in Dillon in March.
A new course has already been built on Shock Hill near the Iron Mask. If arrangements can be made, a better course for jumping will be made on another hill within the next couple of weeks.
F. E. Gallagher, exploitation manager for the Art-O-Graf Film Company of Colorado, spent a couple of days in town at the start of the week, looking over the territory and conditions ahead of completing arrangements to bring a motion picture company into this territory this coming summer to make two-reel Western comedies. His company has contracts for 12 of these two-reel pictures and they aim to put two companies at work making them. Gallagher said a location couldn’t be obtained that offered better scenic qualifications than right here.
The Art-O-Graf company will also film the ski tournaments which will be held in Dillon and Breckenridge this winter. They will place two cameramen on the job and obtain views from every possible angle. The company has already completed six pictures and arrangements have been made to have all shown at the Eclipse Theater very shortly.
The first one, “Wolves of the Street” will be shown at the Tabor Grand during stock show week and will be shown in Breckenridge the following Tuesday.
- Edward Keller, Jr. died at his home on Main Street at 9 a.m. this morning after an illness of several days. His death resulted from pneumonia.
- F. J. Murphey drove from Denver to Como last Saturday in his car. He had left Denver with intentions of catching the Breckenridge train at Como, but got there when the Colorado & Southern flyer was well on its way. He caught the train Monday and spent a few days attending to business matters at Tiger.
- H.A. Recen returned to Kokomo Thursday after attending his first session of the board of county commissioners.
- Commissioner Andrew Lindstrom took the county commissioners meeting as an opportune time to bring a load of beef to Breckenridge. He arrived from Dillon Monday evening.
- Miss Patton was called to Canon City Monday evening to attend to the funeral of a near relative. Mrs. DeBaracure took her place in the fifth and sixth grades.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.