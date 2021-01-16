This week in history Jan. 15, 1921: Road proposed over Loveland Pass, moving pictures to be made in Breckenridge

As reported in the Jan. 15, 1921 edition of The Summit County Journal: One of the greatest feats in the history of marine engineering in Italy is nearing completion at Taranto, where the dreadnaught Leonardo Da Vinci has been raised after resting for four years in the harbor's bed.

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 15, 1921.

While the grand opportunity to construct a fine automobile highway over Loveland Pass has been recognized for many years by Summit County locals, the outside support of this project has been lacking and not enough influence could be brought to bear to get any definite plan on its building.

Recently, the Metal Mining Association of Colorado took the matter up, and also the Leadville Chamber of Commerce, which appointed a special committee on the Loveland Pass highway. Now a meeting of the commissioners of all counties directly or indirectly affected by the proposed routes has been called for next Tuesday afternoon in Denver.

Lake County has almost finished the new road from Leadville to Climax, and intends to finish it this spring. Summit County would then be required to open up a good highway to connect to the new Lake County road and continue it from the forks of the Snake River Valley at Delker’s ranch to the top of Loveland Pass.

Counties on the east side of the range have been very enthusiastic over this proposed route for several years and will no doubt complete their end of the project. As planned, it will shorten the distance from the Western Slope to Denver by 65 miles.

Several of the Breckenridge people interested in the promotion of skiing and other outdoor winter sport started the preliminary organization of a ski association this week. It is the desire of this new organization to hold a winter sports carnival in Breckenridge later this season, and also add any interest possible to the ski tournament to be held in Dillon in March.

A new course has already been built on Shock Hill near the Iron Mask. If arrangements can be made, a better course for jumping will be made on another hill within the next couple of weeks.

F. E. Gallagher, exploitation manager for the Art-O-Graf Film Company of Colorado, spent a couple of days in town at the start of the week, looking over the territory and conditions ahead of completing arrangements to bring a motion picture company into this territory this coming summer to make two-reel Western comedies. His company has contracts for 12 of these two-reel pictures and they aim to put two companies at work making them. Gallagher said a location couldn’t be obtained that offered better scenic qualifications than right here.

The Art-O-Graf company will also film the ski tournaments which will be held in Dillon and Breckenridge this winter. They will place two cameramen on the job and obtain views from every possible angle. The company has already completed six pictures and arrangements have been made to have all shown at the Eclipse Theater very shortly.

The first one, “Wolves of the Street” will be shown at the Tabor Grand during stock show week and will be shown in Breckenridge the following Tuesday.