This week in history Jan. 21, 1922: Booze bust, ranchers prepare for stock show

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 21, 1922:

Officers clean up city’s hooch hounds

Much excitement happened in Breckenridge Thursday morning when police officers made a raid and gathered half a dozen men who had been celebrating during the night before and early in the morning. This was the culmination of a series of parties in Breckenridge that have lasted over the past two months.

All were arraigned before Magistrate S.M. Blair, and each was assessed a fine of $15. Three made arrangements to pay the fine while the fourth was committed to jail.

The fifth party, Martin Williams, was held until Friday for a hearing. For the past few weeks, Mr. Williams has been running a lunch counter and restaurant, and his place seemed to be the origin of the trouble. He was fined $17.25. One gallon of moonshine, as well as several empty bottles from his place, were offered in evidence.

Much lenience has been displayed by the authorities in the past, but conditions have become so bad that strict compliance with the law will be demanded.

Blue Valley cattlemen ship 21 cars for stock show week

Andrew Lindstrom and John Laskey shipped 21 cars of cattle from Dillon last Saturday. This is the last shipment of the season, and the aim was to reach the Denver market for stock show week.

A former shipment from this same lot was made about six weeks ago, and it brought top-notch prices at that time. The shipment is expected to show a great profit over the former, as the price has greatly strengthened during the past two months. The demand that will be created by the stock show for this grade of cattle is expected to fetch a good price.

Child killed in car collision

A very sad accident occurred in Sulphur Springs last Monday evening. Little Bothwell Bruce Wallace, 5, ran under E.L. Chatfield’s big Buick while coasting down the hill from the courthouse to Main Street at about 5:15 p.m. and died.

Chatfield had been to Fraser and was returning around dusk when he met the child at the intersection where several children were coasting. Chatfield was driving slowly, with his lights on and side curtains on the car, and he did not see the child until he shot in front of him on a sled 2 feet in front of his car.

Dr. W. S. Fleming was immediately summoned, but the boy passed away around 11 p.m. He was the second son of Mr. Lew Wallace, the vice president of the Colorado Newspaper Association and well known in Middle Park.

The funeral was held in Sulphur Springs Thursday afternoon. Reverend Thomas W. Houston conducted the services.

