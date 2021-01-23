This week in history Jan. 22, 1921: Snow blocks trains for 2 days, stock show draws record crowd

As reported in the Jan. 22, 1921 edition of The Summit County Journal: Apparently nothing is too good for the hog in Iowa. "Baby Hawkeye," an 8-month-old junior champion valued at $10,000, spent a night last week in the suite de luxe of one of the best hotels in Des Moines.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 22, 1921.

Snow blockade leads to 2 days without trains in Summit County

A severe snow and wind storm in the latter half of last week afflicted the county with the first blockade of the present winter on last Friday and Saturday, when no trains went over the High Line of the Colorado & Southern Railway in either direction.

Although the storm was still in progress, a rotary snowplow was sent west out of Como on Saturday, and returning from Leadville, it opened the road for trains each way that day.

The promptness for opening the road was due largely to the fact that 22 cars of lower Blue River cattle were awaiting shipment.

National Western Stock Show draws record crowds

Record crowds of interested visitors attended the National Western Stock Show in Denver. While some good-naturedly grumbled about the price of concessions, as an exhibition, the show was a “hummer.” The cattle, sheep and hogs in every class were the kind that delight the eye of the rancher and the lover of good animals. Equally fine exhibits of fowls and rabbits were found, not to mention specimens of brood skunks, cavies (a rodent family that includes Guinea pigs) and others.

The horse show certainly drew the crowds at the arena performances. The horseflesh in Denver this week was equal to any ever shown in the West.

Dillon sends 22 cars of cattle to the stock show

On last Friday, just as the first real blizzard of the winter was at its height, 405 head of cattle arrived in Dillon from the lower Blue River area for shipment to the stock show at Denver. Although our railroad acted with admirable promptness in opening its badly-blocked High Line tracks, it was Monday before engines and crews were able to move the 22 cars required to accommodate the cattle.

Of the cars, 21 contained 385 head of stock, fat Herefords from the Hanks Bros. (Mount Powell) ranch. The other car had 20 head from John Nelson’s ranch.

Although of the highest quality, the cattle are said to have brought a heavy financial loss to the shippers because of the slump in market prices between the dates of buying and selling.

Kokomo expected to experience an early mining boom

From all accounts Kokomo will soon experience a mining boom. The switch leading to the Wilfley mill was to have been plowed out this week, and new machinery will be hauled to the mill, so it will soon commence operations.

A new process of oil flotation, known as the Terry Process is to be installed. Several tests have already been made on the Kokomo ores in a Leadville plant, and it has been found to be very applicable to that nature of ore.

Blue River Placer Mining Company now operates dredge

The Blue River Placer Mining Company is the name of the new incorporation that has taken over the interest of the Blue River Dredging Company, and are now operating on what was locally known as the Lambing placer. The articles of incorporation for the new company were filed this week.

