This week in history Jan. 28, 1922: Region sees good, bad mining news





This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Feb. 4, 1922:

Wellington Mines Co. announces wage cuts

The Wellington Mines Co. has announced a wage cut effective March 1 of 50 cents per day in the wages paid by that company. It is effective in all classes of labor, reducing the wage scale in all cases 50 cents per day. The minimum wage under the new schedule will be $3.75, where it has been $4.25.

Notices announcing the cut were posted on the first and the matter taken up with the industrial commission for hearing. It is not expected that any complaint will be made on the new schedule as it is fully realized that for many months the Wellington company has not produced one cent of revenue, and the few men at work have been kept on by the company at a total loss.

H.W. Wade charged with assault with intent to kill

H.W. Wade was charged with assault with intent to kill in a warrant issued by Justice of the Peace S.M. Blair on Monday evening. The charge was made by Edward Jones after Wade had struck Jones on the head with a heavy piece of steel while they were eating lunch at the dredge of the Blue River Placer Mining Co. on Monday noon.

The boys were sitting around the stove and fooling with one another by throwing orange peelings. One of these evidently struck Wade, who became enraged and picked up the heavy steel bar and struck young Jones on the head, knocking him unconscious. Several stitches were taken to close the wound by Dr. C.E. Condon.

Groundhog sees his shadow

Thursday, Feb. 2, was Groundhog Day, and as tradition tells that if the groundhog comes out of his hole and sees his shadow he will return and remain another six weeks, indicating that the winter is due to last that length of time. Thursday of this week was very variable, and at times it would have been impossible for anyone to see a shadow, but we are taking a chance that the groundhog did not appear at these times, but during a period when it would have been possible for him to view himself in the snow. At any rate, we are safe in predicting that another six weeks will not end the winter, but we will live in hope that the groundhog is correct in surmising that six weeks will be the end.

County court ends session Saturday

The various cases growing out of the trouble of the Modern Mines Co., a partnership and several of the individual partners, that held the attention of the county court for Friday and Saturday of last week, came to a sudden stopping point last Saturday afternoon. The court decided that Mr. F.R. Tabor, who was suing the Modern Mines Co. for wages, was a partner in the matter, and at that point all attorneys in the case were willing to rest and asked permission to submit briefs to the court for his information in deciding the cases.

Continued cold and snow

This week witnessed a continuation of the cold spell, with a few snowstorms and a couple of heavy winds to break the monotony. Practically all week the thermometer was playing close to zero with a registration of 24 below on Wednesday night. Tuesday night, a heavy wind storm held the stage throughout a period of about 14 hours. It is understood that in South Park, there was a snowfall of 8 to 12 inches.