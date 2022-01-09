This week in history Jan. 7, 1922: More skiing and mining, less money spent at the movies

This photograph was taken in front of the federal prison at Atlanta when socialist leader Eugene V. Debs walked out a free man after a pardon from President Warren G. Harding.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 7, 1922:

Rich strike made on Silver Queen at Kokomo

A rich strike of silver ore that should assay about 1,700 ounces of silver to the ton was made at Kokomo this week on the Silver Queen Mine, operated by the Kokomo-Recen Mining and Dredging Corp.

The high-grade streak was encountered on a lower level of the property in a corresponding position in the vein with a rich streak that was taken out in the upper level. The Silver Queen has been a steady operator in the Kokomo district since it was leased to the new corporation.

Summit County Commissioner Henry A. Recen is one of the important stockholders of the new corporation, as is also his brother Albert Recen.

Ski course put in fine condition

The ski course on Shock Hill has been put in fine shape, and many of the ski enthusiasts have already taken advantage of the last heavy fall of snow.

Much work had been done on this course the past year, and this winter should prove the fact that this new course will equal any in the district.

Eclipse Theatre reduces admission

On Jan. 1, a change in the revenue law took off the war tax on all admissions of 10 cents and under. This will allow the Eclipse Theatre to reduce the admission of children under 12 to 10 cents.

There is no change in adult admission taxes, so the theater will make all adult admission 25 cents in the future, or 30 cents including the war tax.

An exceptional program will be offered to patrons Sunday. One of Goldwyn’s special productions, titled “The Stronger Vow,” will be shown, with Geraldine Farrar as the lead.

Swimming pool well attended

The swimming pool at the auditorium was formally opened to the public Tuesday evening. This was men’s night, and it likely will be very popular as there were 28 eager swimmers in attendance.

Some of those who attended were not as apt as others, but all were willing to learn. From the enthusiasm shown, they will soon become very adept at this sport.

Cold spell in evidence

Thermometers registering around 30 below zero were not uncommon this week. On both Thursday and Friday nights, temperatures ranged from 24 to 30 degrees below zero.

On Thursday night a stiff breeze was blowing, making it appear to be much colder than last evening, which was quiet.

Summit County second in gold to mint

Compared with other counties in the state, Summit held its own position. For gold sent to the mint, it ranked second in the state, only being surpassed by San Miguel County, the production from this county being from large mills, treating enormous tonnages from low-grade mines.

Summit County’s production for last year was all from mines that were working only on a small scale and mostly from leasers. Large producers such as the Wellington Mine made no shipments during the year. The large gold production recorded at the mint came mainly from the regular shipments of gold bricks by the dredging companies, who managed to keep working most of the year.

Local news notes from all around Summit County