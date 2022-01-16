This week in history Jan. 7, 1922: Slate creek skiing, fundraising for the Woodrow Wilson Foundation
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 14, 1922:
Drive for Woodrow Wilson Foundation planned for Summit County
Plans are laid for a fundraising drive this coming week for the Woodrow Wilson Foundation in Summit County. J.A. Theobald has been made county chairman, and George Robinson will act as treasurer for the funds raised in the county.
It is aimed that all, regardless of politics, who are interested in the fund will donate a small amount. Subscriptions over $1 are not solicited, and everything from 1 cent up is acceptable. School children are also welcome to be told of the drive, so that they have the opportunity to donate. Every donor will receive an engraved certificate acknowledging that they’ve given to the foundation.
Every cent subscribed to the fund will remain as a trust, and the income from the fund will only be used as prizes to be awarded under the Woodrow Wilson Foundation. This trust fund is due to become one of the noblest efforts of a century.
Dee Filson killed in accident in Leadville
Dee Filson, well known in Breckeneridge, had a fatal accident while at work in the Yak mine Tuesday morning. Mr. Filson spent the past summer in Breckenridge working on the construction of the new auditorium. He was also a resident of Breckenridge several years ago during the gold boom.
He left Breckenridge last fall to go to Leadville and work at the Yak.
Ski tournament happens at Slate Creek
The ski tournament on the new course at Slate Creek was pulled off as scheduled last Sunday. A good crowd of spectators was in attendance to watch the jumpers perform. The course was in excellent condition due to the recent cold weather.
A number of jumpers were on the hill early in the day practicing for the afternoon contest. Some minor accidents did happen, such as three pairs of skis being broken and reports of multiple sprained ankles.
About 10 men made the call for the trail jump, dwindling to five participants in the whole contest as the remainder dropped out due to broken skis or other causes.
Howard Doig of Grandview was the winner, with Nils Forslund of Slate Creek in second. No record jumps were made.
Local news notes from all around Summit County
- The swimming tank is now being used by a large number of school children. The tank is open to the boys on Mondays and Thursdays and to the girls on Wednesdays and Fridays.
- The Blue Valley was visited by some severe cold weather the past week, which caused the ranchmen to make inspection of their woodpiles.
- Miss Ethel Daub of the senior class is again in school. She has been absent for some time due to her mother’s illness.
- The fur-bearing animals seem to be quite plentiful this winter, with some local trappers reporting good catches.
- The dance which was announced last week was postponed for one week on account of the construction of the new bridge.
- Mrs. Andrew Lindstrom was a visitor at the Slate Creek school this past week.
- The high school will have a party in the auditorium this Saturday evening. The chaperons for the occasion will be Mrs. E. De Barneure and Misses H. Stote and Z. Mattice.
- Sad news was received at the J.T. Marshall home last Sunday, when Mrs. Marshall received a telephone call from Denver announcing the death of her sister, Mrs. Easton, who was stricken with apoplexy. Mrs. Marshall left for Denver Monday to be with relatives.
- Mrs. Margaret Mahan is spending a few days in Denver. Her visit is one of business and pleasure.
