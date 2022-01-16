This week in history Jan. 7, 1922: Slate creek skiing, fundraising for the Woodrow Wilson Foundation

Germany’s most powerful dreadnaught battleship, the Odin, built just at the end of the war, is now a freighter. The Odin is shown steaming through the Kiel Canal with a deck load of locomotives

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 14, 1922:

Drive for Woodrow Wilson Foundation planned for Summit County

Plans are laid for a fundraising drive this coming week for the Woodrow Wilson Foundation in Summit County. J.A. Theobald has been made county chairman, and George Robinson will act as treasurer for the funds raised in the county.

It is aimed that all, regardless of politics, who are interested in the fund will donate a small amount. Subscriptions over $1 are not solicited, and everything from 1 cent up is acceptable. School children are also welcome to be told of the drive, so that they have the opportunity to donate. Every donor will receive an engraved certificate acknowledging that they’ve given to the foundation.

Every cent subscribed to the fund will remain as a trust, and the income from the fund will only be used as prizes to be awarded under the Woodrow Wilson Foundation. This trust fund is due to become one of the noblest efforts of a century.

Dee Filson killed in accident in Leadville

Dee Filson, well known in Breckeneridge, had a fatal accident while at work in the Yak mine Tuesday morning. Mr. Filson spent the past summer in Breckenridge working on the construction of the new auditorium. He was also a resident of Breckenridge several years ago during the gold boom.

He left Breckenridge last fall to go to Leadville and work at the Yak.

Ski tournament happens at Slate Creek

The ski tournament on the new course at Slate Creek was pulled off as scheduled last Sunday. A good crowd of spectators was in attendance to watch the jumpers perform. The course was in excellent condition due to the recent cold weather.

A number of jumpers were on the hill early in the day practicing for the afternoon contest. Some minor accidents did happen, such as three pairs of skis being broken and reports of multiple sprained ankles.

About 10 men made the call for the trail jump, dwindling to five participants in the whole contest as the remainder dropped out due to broken skis or other causes.

Howard Doig of Grandview was the winner, with Nils Forslund of Slate Creek in second. No record jumps were made.

