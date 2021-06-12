This week in history June 11, 1921: Devastating flood, unsatisfactory road and closed mine

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of June 11, 1921.

Devastating flood in Pueblo likely killed over 500

The death list in Pueblo is estimated in the neighborhood of 500 persons. Property losses in damage and destruction in that city and suburbs are over $20 million. An equal amount of damage in property, crop and livestock throughout the state, not counting Pueblo’s loss. Total death toll probably never will be known, for many bodies have been carried down the rivers and have buried in the mud and sands along the beds of the various streams which were flooded by the high waters.

Military rule will continue for several weeks until something like normal health and business conditions exist. An order had been issued by military authorities requiring the signature of Capt. Dennis of the Colorado Rangers to all permits to visit the devastated area or traverse the main thoroughfares in Pueblo between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

True brown trout are very seldom found in Colorado

Of interest to many followers of old Ike Walton will be the following from the pen of S.E. Land, an authority on the trout family, especially in the waters of the state of Colorado:

“Brown trout (Sahno fario) are known as the European trout. The pure strain of this trout is seldom to be found in the trout waters of this state. The so-called brown trout that we hear of being caught in some of our rivers in Colorado are the Loch Leven trout (Salmo trutta lecenensis). The true type of the brown trout is as follows: The back and side are decidedly brown, the back is covered with black spots and the sides with red sports, the belly is silvery white or of brownish color.”

New road being built is unsatisfactory to citizens

In the absence of Mayor Robinson, R.M. Henderson was elected temporary chairman of the joint meeting of the Summit County Metal Miners Association and Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce at the courthouse last Thursday night. The minutes of the last meeting were read and approved, and reports of outstanding committees were called for. The bylaws committee members were given further time to complete their assigned task and the road committee proceeded to individually furnish subject-matter which introduced some lively argument and debate.

The committee had gone over the various county roads and had several important suggestions to make to the commissioners. The principal part of their criticism fell on the road now in the making by the Tonopah Placers Co., just below Breckenridge. Mr. J.E. Hopkins was present to defend the work being done, while the entire committee insisted that matters of vital importance to the county were being overlooked to make the road a satisfactory and permanent asset.

Wellington mines remain closed for indefinite time

Upon his return from the east, Mr. R.M. Henderson, representing the company here, has supplemented the official notice published in the Journal of last week relative to the closing of the Wellington mines on June 15 with the statement that the mines are to be closed to a “watchman basis, for an indefinite period, resumption to be based entirely upon the condition of the metal market and the adjustment of the freight rates on ore.”

Local news notes from all around Summit County: