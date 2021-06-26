This week in history June 25, 1921: Consolidating mining regulations, Colorado River Compact takes shape
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of June 27, 1921:
Proposed amendments to federal mining legislation
Sen. Nicholson has introduced a bill providing for a bureau to be known as the Department of Mines, which will consolidate the Bureau of Mines, the United States Geological Survey and all other governmental departments in any way related to the mining industry.
The department will cover the coal, petroleum and gas industries; all the metal mining industries, including iron; and all the non-metallic mining and quarrying industries, whether of minerals or rock. It will not, however, deal with metals or mineral products, nor with any problems pertaining thereto, when they pass from the raw to the manufactured state.
Train service is again normal after triweekly trips since flood
The first train through to Denver from Leadville over the Colorado and Southern South Platte division since June 5 passed through Breckenridge Wednesday, and on Thursday a Denver train reached here en route to Leadville, though four hours late. It was such an uncommon thing to see such service that the population proceeded to turn out en masse to witness the arrival, and the trainmen kept a constant whistle to the station.
The train was a heavy one, overloaded with mail and express that had accumulated, and it was over five hours late when it reached Leadville. Three baggage cars were loaded to the roofs. The departure of the train from Denver had not been extensively advertised so the passenger patronage was not what it should have been.
Division of Colorado River waters provided in house
A bill providing for the equitable apportionment of the waters of the Colorado River was passed by the House in Washington Monday. The measure, introduced by Rep. Mondell of Wyoming, divides the waters of the Colorado between Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. The measure is said to be sure of passage in the senate.
Local news notes from all around Summit County
- R.W. Foote was a passenger on the first through Denver train last Wednesday.
- County Surveyor J.D. Galloway has been occupied most of the week in running new lines over Hoosier, planning some needed changes in the roads over the pass.
- The Kremmling News has discovered that “John Leuthold, en route to Switzerland, has discovered Niagara Falls.” John has since discovered Switzerland and sailed for home last Saturday.
- Henry Bettison and Gus Berkman left yesterday afternoon for Mount Harris, where they expect to be employed in the mines there. They were accompanied as far as Leadville by Miles Marble and George Sharp, where George was last night introduced to the “bucking bronco” of the Elks lodge there. Marble and George (if he is able) will return today.
