This week in history June 25, 1921: Consolidating mining regulations, Colorado River Compact takes shape

A photo on the front of the June 25, 1921 edition of The Summit County Journal previews the July 2, 1921 boxing match between challenger Georges Carpentier and then-champion Jack Dempsey in New Jersey. Dempsey would go on to win the fight in the fourth round.

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of June 27, 1921:

Proposed amendments to federal mining legislation

Sen. Nicholson has introduced a bill providing for a bureau to be known as the Department of Mines, which will consolidate the Bureau of Mines, the United States Geological Survey and all other governmental departments in any way related to the mining industry.

The department will cover the coal, petroleum and gas industries; all the metal mining industries, including iron; and all the non-metallic mining and quarrying industries, whether of minerals or rock. It will not, however, deal with metals or mineral products, nor with any problems pertaining thereto, when they pass from the raw to the manufactured state.

Train service is again normal after triweekly trips since flood

The first train through to Denver from Leadville over the Colorado and Southern South Platte division since June 5 passed through Breckenridge Wednesday, and on Thursday a Denver train reached here en route to Leadville, though four hours late. It was such an uncommon thing to see such service that the population proceeded to turn out en masse to witness the arrival, and the trainmen kept a constant whistle to the station.

The train was a heavy one, overloaded with mail and express that had accumulated, and it was over five hours late when it reached Leadville. Three baggage cars were loaded to the roofs. The departure of the train from Denver had not been extensively advertised so the passenger patronage was not what it should have been.

Division of Colorado River waters provided in house

A bill providing for the equitable apportionment of the waters of the Colorado River was passed by the House in Washington Monday. The measure, introduced by Rep. Mondell of Wyoming, divides the waters of the Colorado between Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. The measure is said to be sure of passage in the senate.

