This Week In History: Large custom mill operating at Robinson

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

Large Custom Mill Operating at Robinson

At Frawley, more familiarly known as Robinson, the large mill formerly owned by the Wilson Mining Co., is in steady operation on custom ore that is being obtained from the surrounding district, and also from the Leadville district. This plant is fully equipped to handle all classes improvements in milling machinery.

Binoculars are Wanted

Upon entering the Post Office one is greeted by the beautiful poster of the famous illustrator, Gordon Grant, that is issued by the government asking the people of the United States to loan binoculars or spyglasses in their possession. This is a splendid opportunity for the prospectors and other people to do their bit for the government. If anyone knowing out of town persons owning glasses, will notify Geo. Robinson or Mrs. Victoria Peabody, they will be glad to send for the glasses and forward them to the U.S. Navy Department.

Chas. De Luc, Summit County Boy Married at Leadville

Chas. De Luc, a well known young resident of Leadville and Kokomo, and Miss Theresa Grossmayer were married Thursday afternoon of last week at the bride's home, over the Grossmayer store, 420 Harrison Avenue. The ceremony was performed by Judge Cavender, judge of the Fifth Judicial district, and took place at 5 o'clock.

Another Accident at the Yuba Dredge

After the transformers that were received by express from the Chicago factory last week were put in place on the dredge and everything seemed in readiness to operate, the first turn of the electric power again put one of these transformers out of business. It is not known what the cause was, but the intention of the company at the present time is to connect up their power line with two transformers and operate till such time as the third one can be put in operation again. This has caused another delay in getting the new dredge started, but it is expected to have the boat running some time this week.

Pithy News Quotes From All Parts of Colorado

Whisky, wine and beer, confiscated by the state prohibition officers during the past two years and held since in one of the sub-basement vaults of the capitol, was destroyed. There were more than a thousand gallons of intoxicants and the cash value was more than $5,000 (more than $82,000 in 2018!). Several trucks were required to cart the barrels, boxes and bottles to the Denver city dump.

