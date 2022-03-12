This week in history March 11, 1922: County boarder dispute, ski jumping record, mine sale





This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of March 11, 1922:

New county map of Lake-Summit border

The final chapter in the dispute over the Lake-Summit county border line was written into the records of Lake County yesterday, when the official filling of the new map and the record of the proceedings taken by Judge Hersey’s special commission took place in the office of the county clerk and recorder. Both the map and the court record were filed for record Monday afternoon.

The matter of boundaries has been a moot question since the establishment of the counties, a long series of disputes ending several years ago in the establishment of a “compromise line,” which was accepted as the true one until the molybdenum exploration began and Summit County sought to shove the compromise line over into Lake County, in some instances a distance of three-quarters of a mile. The case was carried into the district count and was there decided two years ago by Judge Hersey in favor of Lake County.

High winds preclude new ski record

High winds blowing against the skiers was the only thing that prevented the making of a new world’s record at Dillon on Monday afternoon. Anders Haugen, of Brooten, Minn., declared last night. Haugen jumped 196 feet. His brother, Lars, of Chippewa Falls, Wis., the present world’s record holder, also made 196 feet in one jump, but fell. He took second place with a jump of 162 feet. Oliver Kaldahl, of Glenwood, Minn., was third with a jump of 160 feet.

The two first places in the meet were awarded to the Wiley brothers, Robert and Vernal, of Frisco.

“The Dillon course is absolutely the best in the world,” Anders Haugen stated last night.

Molybdenum Production corporation sells out

The entire property of the Molybdenum Production corporation near Climax has been sold in the United States district court at Denver to E.J. Longyear, a creditor, according to information filed in the office of the county clerk and recorder yesterday. Mr. Longyear bid in on the indebtedness at $96,637. The court appointed Harlold H. Henly as special master to sign the deeds.

The property is in no way connected with that of the Climax Molybdenum company, it is understood, but consists principally of the property sold by John Buffer and later improved by the Molybdenum Production corporation and the Lake Placer claim.