This week in history March 12, 1921: Supreme Court decides against Summit County

“Jersey” Ringel, newest aero-daredevil, has been deservingly dubbed the “Ace of Air Acrobats.”

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of March 12, 1921:

Judge Dennison writes decision in boundary line dispute

Word was received Monday from Denver that the Supreme Court had handed down a decision in the boundary line dispute between Summit and Lake counties, affirming the ruling by Judge Henry J. Hersey, made in the district county on Oct. 8, 1919, which decision at that time was in favor of Lake County’s contentions.

The ruling of the Supreme Court was written by Judge Dennison and is to the effect that the disputed territory lies in Lake County, and that the boundary line which was claimed by Summit County to be the proper border was not the correct one.

Dillon ski tournament was farce, pure and simple

Over 200 enthusiastic ski “fans” from Breckenridge, surrounding camps and Leadville took advantage of specially arranged railroad scheduled to visit Dillon last Sunday, supposedly to witness attempts by two Haugen brothers to break Henry Hall’s record jump, which had only recently deprived Anders Haugen and the Dillon hill of the title and record.

An announcement was made that contests would begin at 2:15 p.m., but long after that hour the course was still unprepared and the events were finally called off because of a blizzard that had developed.

There seemed no good reason why the hill should not have been in shape for contests upon arrival of the visitors, and if this had been done, all contests could have happened before the storm.

All Girl Minstrel Show last evening was very amusing and entertaining

The All Girl Minstrel Show given at G.A.R. Hall last evening by the members of the high school class was greeted by an enthusiastic audience of parents and friends, who seemed to thoroughly enjoy the impersonations and entertainment to the fullest.

Mrs. H.E. Green had a charge of the production, and the work of the girls throughout the performance showed a painstaking effort on the part of all to make the show a satisfactory one.

Most of the choruses were splendidly rendered, the singers showing the careful preparation and training, which is always necessary in such a production. Among the soloists, Ada Smith made a decided hit in her rendition of “Becky from Babylon” while the duet, “My Neighbor and I” by Ethel Doub and Zelpha Mason, was received with merited applause.

