This week in history March 18, 1922: Public brainstorms community ideas, mining back in business

Billy Sunday, noted baseball evangelist, is still putting them over the plate on the Sawdust Trail, a la Doug Fairbanks.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of March 18, 1922.

Booster meeting does not connect

While a large delegation of citizens were present at the auditorium last Friday night for a boosters meeting, not much was accomplished. Col. C. L. Westerman mentioned that after careful panning he estimated that the gold in the ground by the courthouse had a value of $2,200. Yet he did not outline a plan of action.

John Leuthold told the group that the stagnation in the metal market will end when people wake up to the fact that gold is the only real money. He said people have come to use a false money in paper and have not yet realized the danger by sidetracking the standby that is gold.

L.C. Owens suggested that Summit County and Breckenridge could offer a field for summer homes for merchants and others around Colorado who want to spend time in the mountain. By advertising in the local papers, they could attract new people in the community to visit and rent houses.

King Solomon to operate soon

Operations at the King Solomon mine are to begin early this spring, with the main object being to drive the long tunnel ahead into the rich ore zone on the southeast side of the Tenmile Range. Gold ore running thousands to the ton has been found in what is known as the Emma J. Basin, but on account of its great height and immense snowdrifts, it could not be mined to advantage.

The main base of the King Solomon is headed for this section and will cut veins at a depth of about 3,000 feet, when the ore can be brought out in mining cars direct to the railroad.

No. 1 dredge repaired

The No. 1 dredge of the Tonopah Placers Co. has completed its repairs necessitated by a recent accident that broke down the gantry. This part of the boat has been repaired and the bucket line has been released from under the caved bank. When the boat was righted it was discovered that the stacker ladder had buckled from the fall against the tailings pile.

The dredge commenced operating again yesterday. A large additional crew has been employed the past three weeks.

Swimming pool continues to be popular

The swimming pool at the new auditorium still continues to be very popular, and many new visitors are present at every occasion. About 40 were swimming Thursday night and there were as many more spectators.

The sport is proving popular not only with the young people, but many of the older residents of the community have taken to it and can be seen in the pool whenever it is open to the public.

The water in the pool is kept at a good, warm temperature and every convenience is provided for those desiring to take a swim. Many have already learned to handle themselves in the water and some good swimmers are being developed.

Local news notes from all around Summit County