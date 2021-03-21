This week in history March 19, 1921: Success in mining and spelling
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of March 19, 1921:
Terry process reported success at Kokomo Mill
The Wilfley mill at Kokomo is seeing considerable activity due to a large scale of the selective flotation process of J.T. Terry Jr. which was demonstrated in Leadville during the winter. When Terry had satisfactorily demonstrated the feasibility of making a clean separation of zinc-lead-iron sulphide ores, local mining men decided to install a plant at the Wilfley mill where an unlimited supply of ore would be available.
The plant has been idle for several years, and although operations were not started until late January, remarkable progress has been made both in the mine and at the mill. Once the plant is operating on a 100% basis, as is expected within a short time, it will develop into one of the largest in this section.
With the additional installations of flotation units, it is expected that a minimum of 100 tons of crude ore will be treated daily.
Surplus grain on farms is the highest since 1912
The amount of corn and all small grains remaining on the farms in Colorado and in the United States is considerably greater than the amount remaining on the farms a year ago.
A report shows that the amount of corn and small grains remaining on the farms this year is generally greater than the average for all years since 1912. The amount of corn and small grains from 1920 intended to be shipping out is also above the average.
The amount of corn remaining on farms in Colorado on March 1 is about 9,423,000 bushels, or 54% of 1920, compared with 4,115,000 bushels on March 1, 1920, or 35% of the 1919 crop.
Breckenridge contestant Evelyn Peterson wins spelling contest
Contests from Breckenridge, Frisco, Montezuma and Tiger schools participated at the county spelling contest held in the school auditorium yesterday. Breckenridge eighth-grader Evelyn Peterson, 13, easily won first honors with a percentage of 95. Her nearest competitor, George Armstrong of Frisco, captured second place with a mark of 62.
Peterson’s showing should make her a difficult scholar to combat in the state contest at Denver on March 29, where she will represent Summit County against contestants from all of the state.
She received the first prize of $10 in gold, while Armstrong was awarded a $5 bill.
Local news notes from all around Summit County
- County Attorney C.A. Kaiser was a Denver passenger Monday morning. He returned yesterday.
- Annie Synder, principal of the Montezuma school, arrived Thursday to take the teacher’s examination.
- J.E. Hopkins left for Denver Monday morning to be present at the hearing before the utility commission regarding the increase of power rates.
- Mr. and Mrs. George Robinson and their daughter June were Leadville passengers last Saturday afternoon, with Mrs. Robinson and June leaving the next day for a visit in California. George returned to Breckenridge on Monday morning.
