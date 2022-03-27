This week in history March 25, 1922: Seasonal mining commences, residents throw parties

Miss Marie Arfsten saw Mike, a white leghorn rooster, at the cockerel show in Petaluma, California, and she decided then and there to buy him for her poultry ranch. She bid $182.50 to get him, top price for 9 pounds of fowl meat.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of March 25, 1922.

Breckenridge starts spring mining campaign

At the Warrior’s Mark property, the company has resumed unwatering the 625-foot deep shaft with the intention of driving a drift from the third level to crosscut the high-grade silver ore vein which has been opened in the first and second levels.

Some work was done by lessees during the winter in the Fredonia silver mine, situated at the head of Fredonia Gulch on Bare Mountain at timberline. The deep snow in the forest between the mine and the county road will prevent any shipments of ore being made before the snow is off the mountain.

Farncomb hill is credited with a production of over $2 million worth of gold. After being freed of the adhering rock and mud, it was salable to the U.S. assay office on Holiday Street in Denver from $16.10 to $17.15 per ounce.

Banquet thrown for superintendent Green

High school students threw an appreciation banquet for superintendent Green at the gymnasium on Friday. The senior class made the arrangements and the gymnasium was decorated in green and white crepe paper.

The table was set for 35 guests, such as members of the board of education, school faculty, students and family. Toasts were given and the four-course dinner consisted of oyster cocktails, fruit salad, creamed chicken on toast, sherbet, cakes and coffee.

On another night, a pleasant evening was enjoyed by the Wade residence when roughly 35 young people surprised Orville Doge for his birthday. The party had ice cream, sandwiches, coffee and music.

Quiet election this spring

Only one ticket in the field is the verdict of the people of Breckenridge for the spring election. Candidates do not seem to be very plentiful, and only one caucus was called for the election, held by Democratic electors Monday.

Mayor George Robinson has served for four terms and declined to run again for the office. Instead, Robinson nominated Trevor B. Tomas — a Republican and one of the oldest members on the town board — as the Democratic candidate for the office. Thomas has served as alderman for five or six terms and has been a mayoral candidate on the Republican ticket.

The Democratic caucus gave Thomas the honor of being Breckenridge’s next mayor without any opposition.

Local news notes from all around Summit County