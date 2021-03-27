This week in history March 26, 1921: Metal prices remain unchanged but see a better market

Sultan Fuad of Egypt, photographed during a visit to Shebin-El-Kom on his tour of the principal Egyptian towns and provinces, is shown receiving a present from a schoolgirl.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of March 26, 1921:

Market for metals better, prices remain unchanged

With no change in the official quotations for copper, lead or zinc in Colorado ores, and with an improved price of silver in the London market, it begins to look as if the turning point as been reached in the general market for metals at home and abroad. Any change in the immediate future is expected to benefit the miner and give the smelters and mills the increased supply of ores they need.

With regard to lead, New York reports that the market in the West is slightly firmer and that some interests who have been free sellers apparently have marketed enough to feel more comfortable and are asking higher figures. Buying has become rather slack, however, both from dealers and consumers.

Contest for Breckenridge office promotes mild interest

Democrats and Republicans gathered in caucus this Monday to nominate candidates for the Breckenridge election.

The Democratic caucus selected George Robinson for mayor and James Canning, Andrew Francis and Trevor B. Thomas for trustees. The Republican caucus selected James D. Galloway for mayor and Jack Brooks, Melvin Tillett and Thomas for trustees.

Brooks refused to accept the nomination and John Hylen filled the vacancy. Thomas goes into the campaign for both parties.

It does not appear that the election will be hotly contested with an evident feeling of public indifference. Mayor Robinson, now serving his third term, has been persuaded by his many friends to be a candidate.

R.M. Henderson chosen president of school board

County Superintended of Schools Alice W. Richardson appointed R.M. Henderson, manager of the Wellington Mines Co., as president of the board of education this week, filling the vacancy made by Henry Alber of Breckenridge.

The community approves the choice of Henderson and his proven executive ability will make him a valuable acquisition to the board, especially at this time when the matter of the construction of the new auditorium is being considered.

