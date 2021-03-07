This week in history March 5, 1921: Mining developments, river name change underway

As reported in the March 5, 1921 edition of The Summit County Journal, Warren G. Harding assumes duties as national chief magistrate.

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of March 5, 1921:

Royal Tiger Mines Co. will develop mineral hill

The newly acquired property of the Royal Tiger Mines C. on Mineral Hill will so be the scene of probably the greatest activity in the camp. Plans are completed to sink a shaft from the Minnie workings and prospect the whole territory from this work. A compressor and hoist will be installed on the property, and many men will soon be engaged in this work.

During the past few months, a small force of men has been steadily opening up the old workings and several prominent engineers visited the property for examination.

The Royal Tiger Mine Co. has now acquired property entirely surrounding the Wellington mine, and their holdings now reach from the site of Tiger to within 2 miles of Breckenridge. This territory includes some of the best in the district, and proper development should open up one of the largest mines in the state.

During the early days in the history of Breckenridge, the greatest activity was in the neighborhood of the Minnie, Lucky and Roberly mines.

First winter carnival a limited success

The weather almost spoiled the winter sports carnival on the new Shock Hill ski course Thursday, for it was warm enough for “linen dusters and parasols,” and many sunburned faces were treated that evening when the hundreds of fans reached home.

The weather was not the only handicap. Denver, Hot Sulphur and Steam Springs amateurs failed to put in an appearance because of the expense and time necessary to make the trip.

Noted veteran Carl Howelson assured the local committee that all the big professionals who were not in the hospital somewhere were in attendance on the new course at Breckenridge. The sum total of the remaining riders was three: Anders and Lars Haugen and Carl Howelson.

The course was soft and sticky above the take-off, and speed before the jump was impossible. Anders Haugen, former champion, won the title event, clearing 122 feet with 274 points to his credit.

Change of Colorado River name favored in house

The Interstate Commerce Committee of the House of Representatives in Washington has reported favorably on a bill to change the name of the Grand River to the Colorado River. The state Senate has passed on third reading a bill introduced by Sen. O. E. Bannister of Grand Junction and the lower house is expected to give it final approve in a short time.

Local news notes from all around Summit County

John Laskey went to Breckenridge last Friday on a business trip. Harold Laskey returned from a trip to Kremmling last Friday.

School was closed from noon Wednesday until noon Friday for the sports carnival.

Frankie Gore of Leadville is visiting at the home of Elizabeth Engle.

F.J. Murphy, secretary of the Royal Tiger Mines Co., came in from Denver Thursday evening.

County Superintendent of Schools Alice Richardson has completed an inspection of all the schools in the county.

