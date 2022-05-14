This week in history May 13, 1922: Successful ranching, cars in courts and May snow
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of May 13, 1922.
Hanks brothers to bring in 1,000 head of cattle
The prominent Hanks brothers ranches will bring a thousand head of cattle into Summit County the latter part of this month. They will get the cattle near Village Grove in Saguache County and drive them across South Park, and they are contemplating crossing Hoosier Pass with the herd. Hoosier Pass was selected over Boreas Pass due to poison grass growing on the east side of Boreas, which would endanger the lives of the cattle.
The Hanks brothers have one of the largest ranches on the Blue River. Last summer found them with large crops of hay on their hands that they were able to use.
Driving over Hoosier Pass with the cattle will greatly assist in opening thee highway to car traffic. It will also enrich the county with some additional taxes.
Ownership of car established by court
A judgment and decree issues out of the district court in Denver by Judge Clarence J. Morley declared that H.D. Maize is thee sole owner of the Hupmobile purchased from S.B.I. Motor Sales Co. The declaration ends the last chapter of a case that began in Kokomo, was continued in Leadville and was brought to a conclusion by the court.
The case involved H.C. Flint, a young man employed by Mr. Maize, who had been accused of stealing the car but was cleared of the charge in trial last summer in Breckenridge. Mr. Maize purchased the car while mining in Kokomo and turned it over to Louis Dunn, who was looking after his mining interests there at the time.
Maize said he never handled the title over, and he instructed Flint to take the car to Denver by the way of Leadville. While doing so, Flint was arrested at the instigation of Dunn.
Snowstorm hits county this week
A severe snowstorm hit Breckenridge this week and covered the valley with its white blanket. Yet after several fine spring days, the storm could not be considered a welcomed visitor. Even the placer miners, whom it would offer the greatest assistance, were not loud in their praise of the storm, as it handicapped them in reaching their goal of being ready.
The sun yesterday managed to melt most of the snow from the streets, nut that which has fallen on the hills still lingers. However, it is expected that one or two nice days will result in thee disappearance of all of the recent snow.
Local news notes from all around Summit County
- The high school staged a beefsteak fry last Tuesday evening. Everybody reported a fine time.
- The Misses Josephine and Flossie Marcott of the Lower Blue were Breckenridge callers over last Sunday evening.
- The shortage of coal has prevented the use of the swimming pool for quite some time. The present outlook is distinctly unfavorable for an early opening.
- Harry York made a trip to Leadville the first of the week, returning Wednesday.
- Mr. and Mrs. George Robinson and daughter June and son George spent the first of the week in Glenwood Springs.
- S.S. Fry is reported to be improving rapidly at the Glenwood Springs sanatorium. He went to Glenwood several weeks ago for his health and was taken to the hospital on his arrival.
