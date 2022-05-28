This week in history May 27, 1922: Roads open to traffic, local wins contest

When James Frazier, the 5-year-old sun of Jim Frazier, gave an exhibition of his skill at golf in New Jersey, President Harding took occasion to congratulate the little fellow.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of May 27, 1922.

Hoosier Pass now open to traffic

Hoosier Pass opened for car traffic yesterday after eight days of work. The snow shovelers reached the top at roughly noon, and they were closely followed by the first car to cross the Continental Divide.

It was necessary to pull the car over the worst places with a team, but later in the afternoon — when the first car to come from the east struck the top — it navigated the road with little trouble, experiencing no difficulty on the Breckenridge side of the road. To open the Hoosier Pass road at this time has been a more difficult job than any time before.

The first car crossing the range May 26 marked the earliest the road has been open in its history. Last year, which was considered early, a car didn’t make it over until June 4.

The last 2 miles is covered with a coating of ice and is very muddy in places, however, a few days will probably see the entire route dry and in very good condition.

Efforts to open Berthoud Pass have so far proven futile, so that much traffic that would otherwise go that way will now be diverted to Hoosier Pass and through Summit County.

Miss Marjorie Custer wins the prize bicycle

Miss Marjorie Custer was the winner in the bicycle contest held at the Eclipse theater the last 18 weeks. The contest closed last Sunday night, and the pool was narrowed down to two leading candidates, Custer and Gus Stevenson.

Both had saved up a number of votes for the last evening and it appeared to be a very close race. The count, however, proved that Custer won by 129 votes.

The bicycle has been ordered and should be delivered within the next week.

Last lyceum number was great success

The last number of the year’s lyceum course was held in the new auditorium Wednesday evening. To say that is was a grand success is putting it lightly, and when it is considered that the talent was furnished from the rank and file of Breckenridge schools, the local community has more reason to feel proud.

The first number on the program after an orchestra selection was a drill by the primary school children. It highlighted the talent of young stars as well as the patient training of the teacher.

The individual numbers were also well received. There was a waltz, an accordion solo and cornet solo that held the interest of one of the largest attendances at any lyceum event of the year’s course.

The only regret was when the final number was announced, as all seemed to be enjoying the program and wishing that it were longer.

Local news notes from all around Summit County