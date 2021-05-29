This week in history May 28, 1921: Honoring the dead, celebrating commencement

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of May 28, 1921.

Honor and tribute to dead soldiers and sailors

Preparations have been completed by the living soldiers of America’s wars to honor their dead comrades who lie in the burial places of the dead, whether this be in the quiet hillside cemetery of Valley Brook in Breckenridge, the National Cemetery at Arlington on Potomac hill overlooking the capital of our beloved country, on the poppy fields of France, or even resting beneath the waters of the seas of the world.

For weeks past there have been burials of the dead of the great war every day in Arlington. The sound of taps is heard through the great forest trees and the valleys in honor of the dead. This year the surviving veterans of the Civil War, the Indians wars and the Spanish war will join with the members of the American Legion in doing honor to those who have answered their last roll call on earth.

There are more graves than ever to be decked with flowers, and as the years go on the number of mounds will be multiplied while the ranks of those who bear the flowers will be depleted.

Commencement exercises to close successful year

On Thursday evening next, June 21, the largest class to graduate since the organization of the local high school in 1907 will hold its commencement exercises at the GAR hall. This class is made up of nine members, six young ladies — Misses Elizabeth Engle, Ada Smith, Zelpha Mason, Mae Gooper, Myrtle Tubbs and Mildred Terrell — and three young men — Raymond Alber, Paul Peterson and John Peterson.

Great credit is due to the present teaching staff for its painstaking care and effort devoted to the interests of the class. Mrs. Riedel and Miss Mattiee have steadily fought all winter in attempting to make the work easy and yet instructive. But the greatest debt of all is that owed to Principal Green. He has never been too busy to drop all and devote attention to whatever the class required of him. And the class was aware of this fact and transferred its greatest honor upon him — that of making him its adviser in all respects and shifting whatever responsibility and work it could upon his more capable shoulders.

Should fortune be so kind as to smile twice upon the members of this class, a few years hence will find them a class of scholars, for all are expecting to go on with university training.

Tymos Mines Co. will resume development

It is understood that the Tymos Mines Co. will resume operations early in June. The property was formerly known locally as the “Deep Shaft” on Shock Hill. A station was made at the 300-foot level of the Deep Shaft, and a crosscut was started toward the Brooks-Snider and Ground Hog properties, both of which have produced good gold, silver and silver-lead-gold ores.

Shortly after the death of George B. Tyler of Hastings, Nebraska, some months ago, the development was discontinued. A good pump plant will be installed and work will be resumed under supervision of Charles Moessner of Hastings, Nebraska, with Joe Marz of Breckenridge in charge of the underground operation of the property.

Local news notes from all around Summit County