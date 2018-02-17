This Week in History: Mayor Alber Proclaims Week of Patriotism

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

Mayor Alber Proclaims Week of Patriotism

The period from Lincoln's birthday to Washington's birthday, inclusive has been proclaimed a Patriotic Season by Major Alber in obedience to the instructions from the Colorado State Council of Defense. All are asked to take part in some patriotic celebration during this period, and churches, lodges or any other organizations holding meetings between these dates are requested to "discuss and inculcate" patriotic principles. A grand patriotic rally has been planned for the evening of Washington's birthday, and will be held at the Eclipse Theater. The arrangements for the program have been turned over to Supt. L .J. Hall, of the Breckenridge schools, who will complete the details of the entertainment. This will consist of public speaking by local speakers, and vocal and musical selections by the best of home talent. A patriotic drill or other selections will be rendered by members of each room in the Breckenridge school. Important topics of the day will be discussed, and everyone in Breckenridge is asked to turn out and make it an affair long to be remembered. No admission will be charged, and everybody is invited to attend. This program is arranged in compliance to the following resolutions and proclamations.

Leadville-Breckenridge Highway Main Topic at Meeting in Leadville

By an invitation by the Leadville Chamber of Commerce, Commissioners Fletcher, Hampton and Lindstrom and County Treasurer George Robinson were to have met with the Leadville Commissioners and county officers at the regular meeting of the Leadville Chamber of Commerce, Wednesday night. The main topic before this meeting was the question of the proposed Leadville-Breckenridge Road. There being no trains from the east Wednesday it was impossible for Summit County to be represented, but this fact did not prevent a very enthusiastic meeting in the Cloud City. The idea of the new road was heartily approved by the Leadville Commerical body, and all the officers of Lake County. The advantages of the new road were discussed, and it was shown that the distance from Leadville to Denver, via Breckenridge would be reduced to sixty-five miles. Besides this fact, it was also proven that this new highway will provide a delightful short motor trip from the Cloud City to Summit County, and take the motorist through scenery unequalled along any other road in the state. It will connect the two towns to the new molybdenite camps near Climax, and open a vast territory to prospective investors and prospectors.

Public School Notes (By L. J. Hall Supt.)

Recommended Stories For You

Robert Morris, member of our junior class who was so unfortunate to meet with a serious accident while skiing some days since, is still in the hospital and will probably be out of school for several weeks yet. He is keeping up with his school work the best that he can under the circumstances through the aid of his teachers and fellow students.

Hard Times Dance Proves A Success

The Hard Times Dance given at the G. A. R. Hall on the evening of St. Valentines Day, by the F. L. Club of Breckenridge, proved a success both financially and socially. A large assemblage of merry makers were present, and the costumes all would indicate that it was really a hard time affair. A good time was reported by everyone, and hardly anyone left for home until Prof. Fry's orchestra decided it was time to give up the hall.

The Most Unique Picture in the World

On Monday evening next, the Eclipse Theater will be the scene of the fourth number of our Lyceum Course. The attraction for this number is considered the most unique picture ever taken. It is a description of an Antar(c)tic Expedition, and is instructive and entertaining from beginning to the end. These pictures were secured because of their educational value, and should prove attractive to every one. They have been highly recommended by all who have seen them, and on good authority are declared to surpass (any) travel pictures ever taken.

The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance is a nonprofit organization founded to promote and protect Breckenridge's unique heritage. The organization offers year-round guided tours and hikes. Go to BreckHeritage.com or call 970-453-9767 for more information.