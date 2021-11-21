This week in history Nov. 19, 1921: Holy Cross highway an assured fact, Radcliffe Chautauqua coming to Summit County in the summer

Leon Trotsky, front, is seen out on the street with his staff in Moscow.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Nov. 19, 1921:

Holy Cross highway to cost $400,000

The Holy Cross trail, via Loveland and Shrine passes, is now an assured fact and $200,000 of the expected $400,000 cost will be available for use on the project after Jan. 1. After discussing the matter at the meeting of county commissioners along the highway and the state highway board in Denver last Friday, it was not deemed to be best to start work on this project in the fall.

It appeared that the Holy Cross trail bids to become one of the state’s most popular highways. It has the backing of both the eastern and western parts of Colorado. Each county is to contribute funds, with Summit County subscribed $13,000. Denver and Eagle counties did likewise, but Clear Creek County failed to come in, with the commissioners stating that they didn’t have the authority and would have to take the issue home first.

Though some people at the meeting said a single track would be adequate, the new road will be a double-track highway from one end to the other. State Engineer Blauvelt said that it will be one of the best traveled highways in the West, and that no handicaps should be placed to obstruct that large amount of travel that is sure to take advantage of the shortcut from eastern to western Colorado.

Chautauqua to bring various programs to Summit County

Wholesome fun, high-grade music and stirring lectures under a big tent is what the Radcliffe Chautauqua will bring to Summit County next summer. The Radcliffe system is the largest one operating, playing in 45 states and its audiences last summer totaled 4 million. It is located in Washington, D.C., and enjoys the active cooperation of the various branches of the government.

A good, worthwhile program is assured. Some of the leading citizens, after talking with Mr. Radcliffe’s representative and after two conferences, decided that Summit County would enjoy the Chautauqua and get a real benefit out of it.

All profits, if any, will go not to the guarantors, nor to Radcliffe, but to some local institution. The Chautauqua has been called a “civic accelerator,” and that’s what the whole country needs to rouse it to reconstruction.

Winter makes arrival

The people of Summit County woke Thursday morning to realize that the ideal fall weather of the past few weeks was to be a bit of history. It had been snowing almost all night, and the ground was covered with about 6 inches of snow. The storm continued all of Thursday and late that evening, but yesterday was bright and clear.

Last night, however, it began to snow again, and as we go to press the sky retains a leaden hue.

People going to Alma from Breckenridge and back were able to make their November trip by auto over Hoosier Pass. Yet the snow on the range will probably block the road for future use of cars this winter.

Turkey shoot tomorrow

A number of Breckenridge’s crack shots got together a few weeks ago and decided upon a turkey shoot just before Thanksgiving, with tomorrow being decided upon as the most convenient date.

The shoot will be 1 p.m. just above the Tonopah shops. Everyone interested is invited to be present and try to shoot for a turkey, and a good-sized crowd is expected. No one will be barred and all will be given the same opportunity.

Local news notes from all around Summit County