This Week in History: Powder River dredge shut down
January 27, 2018
This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.
The new gold dredging boat of the Powder River Gold Dredging company which was recently completed is awaiting the arrival of a couple of transformers from Chicago and when the transformers are in place and the boat receives its electric power, it will start to digging the rich gold-bearing deposit of the B. & T. placer which contains about 2 miles of rich gold-bearing deposits in the Blue River valley.
Colorado State News
A bill authorizing the president to order the registration and drafting of all men between 18 and 62, to be used in the conduct of industries necessary for the war, was provided in a bill introduced by Senator McCumber and referred to the military committee.
George Channing, convicted of murder in the second degree, in the District Court of Boulder, has asked for a new trial, affirming that two of the jurors slept during the testimony and five other jurors were of ages ranging from 60 to 90 years old and were, therefore, infirm. Channing is alleged to have killed Willis Miller at Nederland, on May 5 last.
Big Stock Show Largely Attended
Denver — Thousands of cattlemen, horsemen, poultry fanciers and sightseers invaded this city to attend the 12th annual National Western Stock Show and Horse Fair, being held in the great amphitheater and many annexed buildings at the Denver Union Stock Yards. The crowds are the largest in the city's history, with all the hotels and rooming houses taxed to their capacity.
Girl's Tongue Frozen to Faucet
Golden — Muriel, infant daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Herman Fleck, was painfully injured when she put her tongue to a faucet on the South school grounds. When she attempted to remove her tongue it became frozen to the faucet and was badly torn.
The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance is a nonprofit organization founded to promote and protect Breckenridge's unique heritage. The organization offers year-round guided tours and hikes. Go to BreckHeritage.com or call 970-453-9767 for more information.
