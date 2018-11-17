This Week In History: Spanish influenza continues to claim its victims

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago — Nov. 16, 1918

With the close of this week, the influenza epidemic conditions in and around Breckenridge seem greatly improved. Only one new case was reported yesterday and those who have been confined to their house are fast improving. At this writing, there are no serious cases in town and all were on the mend. It had been estimated that about 50 percent of the people of Breckenridge have had the influenza in some form or other.

Vaccine Used with Success in Combating Pneumonia

There are good grounds for advising the general adoption of vaccination for preventing the spread of Spanish influenza. The vaccine now in use may not have been developed to the point where it can be considered as specific as in the case for warding off typhoid fever, but experiments have progressed far enough to show that it may be relied on in most cases.

War Time Meal is Successful

The banquet which is overelaborate and which is a meal served in addition to the necessary daily meals or which uses foods that our governments asks us to conserve has no place in the wartime program.

No one has a more important part to play in bringing about this banquet reform than women, since they are very often charged with the duty of providing the meal, especially in connection with meetings held in churches and similar community centers.

Western Mining and Oil News

The Wellington Mines Company is keeping both of its concentration mills operating steadily and is making regular shipments of zinc ore concentrates.

Metallic Cloth is Passe

One cannot get away from the metallic effect that grows in clothes as the season develops. It is frequently used where it is most garish and should be avoided, but that depends upon the person. Gowns of it are conspicuously out instead of in, says a fashion writer.

