Editor's note: The following was extracted from the March 23, 1918, edition of the Summit County Journal.

The opening of the Denver Hotel Dining Room last Sunday evening was a decided success and far exceeded the expectations of the and proved that the people of Breckenridge appreciate any efforts that may be made to provide for the satisfying of the (?).

French Gulch Dredge Begins Operations

The French Gulch Dredging company dredge began its seasons operations this week after several months re-season. It is digging in French Gulch pair (?) is now in charge of Warren F. Sears. The boat has been put in tip top repair and everything points to a very successful between the Wellington mine and the old town site of Lincoln.

President Signs Daylight Saving Bill

The daylight saving bill was signed by President Wilson. It puts all clocks forward an hour on the last Sunday in March and turns them back again the last Sunday in October.

Find War Data in Girl's Trunk

The contents of a trunk said to be the property of Miss Katherine Schmid, suspected of being a German spy, held by army intelligence officers in El Paso, Tex., and which federal authorities here believe will establish her connection with the German spy system in this country were seized at the home of Rudolph Witek, 50, West Eleventh avenue, by James W. Melrose, special agent for the United States Department of Justice for the Colorado district.

Western Mining and Oil News

The June Bug Mine, near the head of Gibson gulch, is being steadily worked under a lease by the Boyce brothers. They recently encountered a streak of iron ore from which assays showing 300 ounces in silver per ton have been had.