‘I’ll Eat You Last’ opens Friday at Lake Dillon Theatre Company
September 6, 2018
This Friday the Lake Dillon Theatre Company premieres "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers," their eighth production of the season. The play follows Hollywood's first female super-agent, played by Sharon Kay White, awaiting a call from client and friend Barbra Streisand.
"I hope audiences have a good laugh with Sue. Boy, she has some stories! And she did not mince words," White said in a press release.
Taking place in Mengers' living room, to pass the time she gossips about other stars like Faye Dunaway, Burt Reynolds and Gene Hackman.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Sharon Kay White in this role," said artistic director Christopher Alleman in a press release. "Sharon is incredibly talented and a joy to work with. With her and Adam Estes, the show's director, at the wheels of this production, we know this show is going to be a hoot. This show is a hilarious inside look at Hollywood and the work the women have had to endure just to get a foot in the door, or in Sue's case, kick the door down with such fierceness."
"I'll Eat You Last" opens at LDTC's Henry Studio Theater on Friday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. and runs through Sept. 23. It contains adult language and conversations. Visit LakeDillonTheatre.org for more information
