Invitation to dog’s birthday party goes viral in Summit County

A woman's call on a popular Facebook forum dedicated to Summit County happenings could shake out as the party of the year for pups at Breckenridge's Carter Park.

The catalyst: Ketto turns 5 on Wednesday.

As one might guess, Ketto is a canine, a beautiful Dalmatian who absolutely loves the park, but his mom, Elizabeth Wildt, was concerned he wouldn't have any friends to play with on the special occasion so she posted an open-ended invitation Sunday seeing if any other dog owners might want to join them Wednesday at the dog park in Breckenridge.

"This is a little weird and I feel a little silly doing this, but I'd do anything for my pup," Wildt began before telling people a little bit about her boy, Ketto. "My only concern is that sometimes there aren't other dogs there for him to play with. So, if anyone is free this Wednesday at noon and wants to bring their pup to the Carter Dog Park, I would greatly appreciate it! And I'll have some dog friendly cupcakes for everyone too!!!"

The response has been nothing short of overwhelming. By noon Tuesday, there were over 935 reactions — all likes, smiles or laughs — and more than 145 comments.

"Whelp, this is about the greatest thing I've seen all day," wrote one woman who ended her comment with a heart and paw prints.

The posting also opened the floodgates for people to share photos of their own dogs. While many of them expressed regrets they won't be able to make it, a fair number have confirmed their and their pet's attendance.

Expecting a large turnout, one man told Wildt that he dearly hoped she would post photos from the puppy party, and another woman thought it so adorable she had to dub the impromptu birthday celebration a "puppy palooza."

"This is going to be the best party of the year," wrote yet another man as he wished Ketto a happy birthday, like so many others did.