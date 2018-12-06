Journey to the jungle in ‘Madagascar Jr.’

This weekend the community is invited to see the culmination of the Lake Dillon Theatre Company Youth Workshop with performances of "Madagascar Jr." The program instructs participating children about the performing arts as well as teaching them to work together and think outside of the box.

Like the feature film, "Madagascar Jr." focuses on Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the Hippo living in New York's Central Park Zoo. However, when Marty yearns for freedom the gang finds themselves suddenly in the wild. "Madagascar Jr." features scenic design by Benjamin Whitmore, sound and lighting design by Kevin Carson, costumes by Kevin Doheny and makeup by the Summit High School Thespian Honor Society.

"We have been so pleased to work on this project with 40 students from all across Summit County and hope that you will join us in celebrating their hard work and talent," Colt Neidhardt, director of education and community outreach, said in a press release.

Performances are at 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday and 1 and 3 p.m. on Sunday. The show is free to the public and seating is first come, first served with preference given to immediate family.

"Madagascar Jr." is the final Youth Theatre Workshop of the 2018 season. 2019 programs are now open for enrollment at LakeDillonTheatre.org and the theatre will be offering its widest variety of youth programs yet in honor of its 25th season.