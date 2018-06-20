Keystone’s eighth annual Bacon and Bourbon Festival this weekend
June 20, 2018
Keystone's eighth annual Bacon and Bourbon Festival is coming up June 23-24 at River Run Village. The event will feature 3,000 pounds of meat, along with new Bacon Education Center Seminars, a new 2018 commemorative trucker hat and free music from female cover bands Lez Zeppelin and Hell's Belles.
"The Bacon and Bourbon Festival is one of our most popular events all summer and attracts bacon enthusiasts from around the world," said Maja Russer, director of events and marketing for the event's organizer, Keystone Neighbourhood Company. "Now, with the expansion of the Jim Beam Bourbon Tour, we're attracting bourbon connoisseurs worldwide, too."
Russer added that this year, Bacon and Bourbon Festival will benefit the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District.
Admission to the festival is free. A-la-carte food tasting tickets are $4 and festival specialty packages range from $20 to $55.
For details on tickets and pricing, visit KeystoneFestivals.com/festivals/bacon-and-bourbon-festival/tickets/
