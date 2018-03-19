LA comedian and Breckenridge native Monte Montepare returns to Summit County for two performances

Los Angeles comedian Monte Montepare is no stranger to Summit County, and he will return to his old stomping ground this this week to perform improv and serve as Master of Ceremonies for the annual Summit Community Care Clinic's Soup for the Soul fundraiser at the Keystone Conference Center.

Described as an upbeat storyteller with contagious energy, Montepare will perfrom at the Summit Community Care Clinic's Soup for the Soul fundraising event on Saturday. Now in its 11th year, Soup for the Soul supports the Care Clinic's efforts to provide health care to all members of Summit County, regardless of their ability to pay. Tickets are $70 per person. Find them online at SummitClinic.org or by calling 970-423-8839.

Montepare will also perform a show titled "High Country Comedy" at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Historic Brown in Breckenridge.

Montepare is three-time Moth StorySLAM Winner and a Moth GrandSLAM Champion, according to a news release. He is also a regular presenter at outdoor adventure festivals like the recent Ouray Ice Climbing Festival.

But he got his comedic start at Summit High School, making daily announcements over the intercom.

"I was as funny as you could be in high school," he said in the release.

Recommended Stories For You

Later, he went on to host Air Band, SHS's lip-sync competition and major social event of the year, for three years.

"It was my Summit County claim to fame," Montepare noted.

Montepare said his return to Summit County and gig with Soup for the Soul will certainly evoke some memories of his time here.

"My first ever high school dance was at the Keystone Conference Center," he said. "It was extremely awkward."

Montepare's storytelling ability and sense of humor were honed during his 10 years living "in the middle of nowhere Alaska," where near-death experiences with grizzly bears and unexpected tumbles into crevasses were almost daily occurrences. Montepare currently works as a stand-up comic in Los Angeles.