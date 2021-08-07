Lake Dillon Theatre Co. now requiring attendees to be vaccinated

Those wishing to see a performance at Lake Dillon Theatre Co. will now have to show proof of vaccinations before attending any shows.

According to a news release, the organization is now requiring all audience members to show proof of vaccination, except for children ages 12 and under, and even these attendees need to show proof of a negative test taken in the last 48 hours. Masks will also be required within the facility.

The release says that attendees and guests can show proof of vaccination by bringing in their vaccination card, showing a picture of it or using the VaxYes or Excelsior Pass apps.

The release notes that this will prevent some attendees from visiting the theater and said that a full refund would be issued to those who are not able to make the performance. The next show for the theater’s is “8-Track: The Sound of the ’70s ” which opens on Aug. 11 indoors. To cancel your tickets, attendees should email ldtc@lakedillontheatre.org .

For more information about this new requirement, visit the organization’s website at LakeDillonTheatre.org/summerfaq.