Lake Dillon Theatre Co. showing ‘The Underpants’ now through Sept. 2

The Lake Dillon Theatre Company opens a bawdy and hilarious play Friday night for its sixth show of the 2018 season.

"The Underpants" was adapted by Steve Martin and begins its run with performances on Tuesdays through Sundays now until Sept. 2, all inside the Flex Theater at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center.

The play follows Theo and Louise Maske, a couple who lead a conservative lifestyle but whose world is uprooted when Louise attends a parade and her bloomers suddenly fall to her ankles.

As a result, two men, Versati and Cohen, fall in love. Upon hearing the Maskes have a room for rent, both men take up residence in an attempt to woo Louise.

The play is based on the 1910 German production "Die Hose" by Carl Sternheim. It's been adapted by Steve Martin to become a boisterous send up of conventional snobbery and conformity.

Coming back for his 19th production at the LDTC is Bob Moore taking the role of Klinglehoff.

"I have been fortunate enough to have done 18 shows with LDTC," he said in a news release. "'The Underpants' marks my 19th production with this outstanding theatre organization."

"The Underpants" is directed by artistic producing director Christopher Alleman, who said the theater has assembled "an incredible cast of Coloradans and New Yorkers for this incredibly witty, punny and playful comedy from the master Steve Martin.

"Mr. Martin has a certain way with language and in watching this show, one can most certainly can here the words resonating from Mr. Martin's own mouth," Alleman said.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday and the performance begins 30 minutes later.

The play runs approximately one hour and 30 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. Audience members are encouraged to come early for a pre-show "Prologue Talk" at 7:05 p.m. and stay after for the "Epilogue Talk Back" with the cast and creative team.

"The Underpants" features Aaron Vega, Jenna Moll Reyes, Sharon Kay White, Frank Bongjio and Brett Figel, along with Moore.

The show's scene design was by Brian Mallgrave, costume design by Kevin Brainerd, lighting design by Jacob Welch and is stage managed by Brendan Cullen.

"The Underpants" contains some sexual innuendos and situations and is best suited for ages 14 and up.

For more information visit LakeDillonTheatre.org.