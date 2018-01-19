Lake Dillon Theatre Company: ‘Building the Wall’ an exploration of what it means to be human

A play with a political tilt is now showing in Silverthorne, as the Lake Dillon Theatre Company opens its 24th season with "Building the Wall," a thriller by Emmy-nominated, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan.

The new play is the first offering of the Lake Dillon Theatre Company's 24th season. The troop has nine productions lined up, all exploring what it means to be human in today's complex America.

"We provide something for everyone at the Lake Dillon Theatre," said Christopher Alleman, the group's producing artistic director and the director of "Building the Wall."

"As we kick off this season about humanity, we hope our audiences leave the performance with a deeper insight and empathy about the world around us," he said.

Set in a not-so-far-off dystopian future, "Building the Wall" is about what happens when the line between following orders and making a moral choice is blurred, according to a news release.

It serves both as an examination of the power of fear and explores the meanings of citizenship and patriotism in an ever-evolving present-day America.

"'Building the Wall' is essentially about two people with opposing views coming together to discuss, argue and occasionally empathize," Alleman said in a news release. "Sure, the title may seem polarizing to some, but the show is thought-provoking, smart and entertaining."

The two-character play features Joel Rainwater as "Rick," and Drama Desk Award-nominated actor Debra Walton as "Gloria," who's making her Colorado debut with the production.

Rainwater returns to the Lake Dillon Theatre Company after previously performing in "A Behanding in Spokane, Sleuth" and "Cloak and Dagger."

"Two-character plays are particularly exciting, both as an acting challenge and as a mode of storytelling," he said in the release.

"Building the Wall" features scenic design by Jared Grohs, lighting design by Katie Gruenhagen and sound design by Ben Whitmore. The production is stage managed by Kaitlin Kitzmiller. The play contains some adult language and content, and is recommended for adults and children ages 15 and above.

"Building the Wall" is a thrilling project because it's an immediate, contemporary response to the political climate in which we currently live," said Rainwater, adding that he's been a fan of Schenkkan's work for years. "He's great at crafting human stories out of historical events."

The 2018 Lake Dillon Theatre Company season is sponsored by the town of Silverthorne, The Summit Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, Slifer Smith and Frampton Real Estate, Heavenly Times Hot Tubs and Billiards, KUNC and Affinity Wealth Management Group.

There are 10 remaining performance dates in January and nine more in February.

Tickets are $29-$46. For more info, go to LakeDillonTheatre.org or call 970-513-9386.

The Silverthrone Performing Arts Center is at 460 Blue River Pkwy.