Lake Dillon Theatre welcomes return of Sunday Cabaret Series

The Lake Dillon Theatre is bringing back its Summer Sunday Cabarets for two nights, this Sunday and again on July 8.

The musical event returns this Sunday during "We Tell The Story," which celebrates the music of Ahrens and Flaherty, one of Broadway's most prolific and celebrated composer teams. Shows include "Once on this Island," "Ragtime," "Suessical" and many more.

The following weekend, the LDTC will present "Jukebox Musicals" on July 8, spotlighting musicals based on the hits from legendary songwriters Billy Joel, Janice Joplin, Buddy Holly and more.

"It wouldn't be a Lake Dillon Theatre Company summer without the addition of our ever-popular Summer Sunday Cabarets," said artistic director Christopher Alleman. "We've got two great concerts lined up with our cast of 'Rock of Ages.' You'll want to get your tickets fast."

Both performances begin at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased online at LakeDillonTheatre.org or by calling the box office 970-513-9386.

Sponsors of the Summer Sunday Cabarets include the town of Silverthorne, The Summit Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, Omni Real Estate and US Bank.