LDTC presents ‘Rock of Ages’ in Silverthorne

For the second installment of its summer series, The Lake Dillon Theatre Company will be presenting "Rock of Ages," a musical featuring songs from popular 1980s bands like Journey, Stix, Pat Benatar, Foreigner, Twisted Sister, REO Speedwagon, Poison, Survivor and more.

The play opens Friday and runs through July 15.

The theater is committed to presenting a diverse season of comedies, dramas and musicals, and the Lake Dillon Theatre Company has six productions in store for the 2018 Summer Theatre Season that celebrate what it means to be human.

"Rock of Ages" continues the theme by exploring what it means to be in love through big hair, big dreams and big music, according to the theater company.

The play follows a small town girl, Sherrie, who finds herself in trouble not long after hopping off a bus from the Midwest. Drew, a busboy with dreams of breaking in to the music scene, comes to her rescue and the chance encounter sparks a romance.

"In a season about the human condition, how could we not seize the opportunity to talk about love?" asked artistic director Christopher Alleman. "And we have chosen one of the more hilariously nostalgic shows to highlight young love with 'Rock of Ages.' Our audiences will be taken back to the days of Zima, Swatch watches, trickle-down economics, big hair and the best rock music ever."

Adam Magnacca and Andrea Flemming play Drew and Sherrie. In addition to the leads, the cast features Benjamin Whitmore, Chuck Caruso, Jordan Leigh, Kenya Hamilton, Mark Rubald, Logan Mitchell and Melanie Beck, along with Kedrick Faulk, Ethan Zeph, Emily Dennis, Zoe Groinick and Kendall McCarthy.

"Rock of Ages" is directed by Adam Estes, choreographed by Juliana Davis, and features musical director Cameron Kinnear, scenic design by Nicholas Graves, lighting by Jacob Welch, costumes by Molly Walz, sound by Eric Backus and props master Emily Dinkle. The production is stage managed by Nikki Lalonde and Brendon Cullen.

The production includes some mature language and situations. Tickets are $29-$46. Buy them online at LakeDillonTheatre.org or by calling 970-513-9386. The Lake Dillon Theatre Company works out of the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 400 Blue River Parkway.