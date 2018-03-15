Listen to history: ‘Sisters of Courage,’ one family’s journey homesteading near Grand Lake

In the era of the Civil War, westward expansion and the Panic of 1893, the Harbison sisters traveled from Denver to settle near Grand Lake and begin life anew. Annie and Kittie Harbison homesteaded side by side in the Kawuneeche Valley, creating a successful daily ranch to supply milk to the expanding population.

Dave Lively brings this tale to life as he explores their pioneer experience, the family’s unique life and how the Harbison Ranch became the west entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park. Lively presented as part of the Frisco Historic Park & Museum’s winter lecture series on Wednesday, March 14.

Listen: Dave Lively presents, “Sisters of Courage”

Lively is a certified tour guide in Grand County with Lively Tours and Talks.

Upcoming lectures

March 21 at 3 p.m. in the Log Chapel

South Park Perils: Short Ropes and True Tales

Presented by Christie Wright

Summit and Park counties share a common border – the Continental Divide, accessible via three timberline passes. Guests will hear about four true murder stories from the 1800s, which happened in Park County, just across the Divide: in Hall Valley (near Webster Pass); in Jefferson (Georgia Pass); and in Como (Boreas Pass). These dastardly deeds really are stranger than fiction!

March 28 at 3 p.m. in the Log Chapel

Highest Automotive Tunnel in America: The Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel

Presented by Hannah Braun

One of the most incredible feats of transportation engineering and completed in the 1970s, the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel was the highest vehicular tunnel in the world. An average of 30,000 cars travel through the tunnel each day, and 400 million cars have used the tunnel since it opened, without a single motorist fatality. The fascinating story of the tunnel involves harsh winters, dangerous fault lines, technological advances and the fight for women’s rights in the work place.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information regarding the Frisco Historic Park and Museum and its programs, please go to FriscoHistoricPark.com or call (970) 668-3428.