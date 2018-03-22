Listen to history: True South Park murder stories from the 1800s
March 22, 2018
The latest Frisco Historic Park & Museum Winter Lecture Series presentation dove into four true murder stories from the 1800s. The events happened in Park County, just across the Divide in Hall Valley (near Webster Pass); Jefferson (Georgia Pass); and Como (Boreas Pass). “South Park Perils: Short Ropes and True Tales” was presented by author Christie Wright on Wednesday, March 21.
Wright is the author of “South Park Perils: Short Ropes and True Tales of Historic Park County Colorado,” and is a volunteer with the Park County Local History Archives.
Listen: “South Park Perils: Short Ropes and True Tales”
Trending In: Explore Summit
- Crepes a la Cart’s second location eases pressure on one of Breckenridge’s longest, most prohibitive lines
- LA comedian and Breckenridge native Monte Montepare returns to Summit County for two performances
- Keystone’s Rocky Mountain Country Fest to debut at Warren Station
- Frisco summer camp registration opens April 4
Trending Sitewide
- Frisco residents resist ballot measure that would authorize workforce housing on “pocket park”
- In Summit County, vacation rentals often, but not always, more profitable than long-term leasing
- Crepes a la Cart’s second location eases pressure on one of Breckenridge’s longest, most prohibitive lines
- Steamboat woman turns over custody of embattled husky Sitka
- The new normal: Changes to blood pressure guidelines you should know