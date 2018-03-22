Listen to history: True South Park murder stories from the 1800s

The latest Frisco Historic Park & Museum Winter Lecture Series presentation dove into four true murder stories from the 1800s. The events happened in Park County, just across the Divide in Hall Valley (near Webster Pass); Jefferson (Georgia Pass); and Como (Boreas Pass). “South Park Perils: Short Ropes and True Tales” was presented by author Christie Wright on Wednesday, March 21.

Wright is the author of “South Park Perils: Short Ropes and True Tales of Historic Park County Colorado,” and is a volunteer with the Park County Local History Archives.

Listen: “South Park Perils: Short Ropes and True Tales”